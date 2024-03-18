(Alliance News) - TPS Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 2,500 of its own ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.76, with a total value of EUR16,900.

As of today, the company holds 145,500 treasury shares, equivalent to 2 percent of its share capital.

TPS Group's stock closed Monday up 1.5 percent at EUR6.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.