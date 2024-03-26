March 26, 2024 at 11:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - TPS Group Spa reported Tuesday that it closed 2023 with an adjusted net profit of EUR4.8 million from EUR3.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Revenues in the period stood at EUR48.3 million, up 28 percent from EUR37.8 million in 2022.

Ebitda in 2023 was EUR8.7 million with a margin of 18%, from EUR7.6 million in the previous year.

Consolidated Net Financial Position stood at a negative EUR13.7 million from a negative EUR18.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

TPS Group trades in the red by 1.4 percent at EUR7.15 per share.

