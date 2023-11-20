(Alliance News) - TPS Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 5,000 of its own shares during the period from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR5.18, with a total value of EUR25,900.

As a result of these transactions, TPS owns 60,000 of its own shares or 0.8 percent of the share capital.

TPS Group's stock on Monday closed up 2.9 percent at EUR5.30 per share.

