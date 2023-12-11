(Alliance News) - TPS Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 2,500 shares between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR5.61 for a total value of EUR14,025.

As a result of these transactions, TPS holds 72,000 of its own shares or 1.0 percent of the share capital.

TPS stock closed Monday at a par at EUR5.65 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.