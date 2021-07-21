Technical Publications Service S p A : 2021 07 21 TPS Group Revenues up 15% in the first half year 2021.pdf

Technical Publications Service S.p.A.

TPS GROUP: REVENUES UP 15% IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2021

Gallarate (VA), 21 July 2021 - TPS, operating holding company of TPS Group, a leader in technical services and engineering for the aeronautical and automotive industry, hereby makes known the preliminary figure of consolidated revenues as at 30 June 2021 which amounted to Euro 17.7 million, with an organic growth of 15% over the same period of 2020. This consolidated turnover value, which will be subject to voluntary audit, does not include the effects of the acquisition of the investment in the company ASI S.r.l., carried out in early July.

TPS S.p.A. is the operating holding company of TPS Group, a leader in technical and engineering services for the aeronautical industry, with a particular focus on the helicopter segment. TPS has been a Borsa Italiana "Elite" company since 2016.

TPS Group operates in the aeronautical, automotive, defence, railway, naval and cable transport systems sectors, providing Technical Publishing & Training, Engineering, Design and Cost Engineering, Avionic Software Development and Systems Integration, Digital Content Management TPS Group's clients include leading businesses in the design and production of aircraft and aeronautical components, as well as leaders in the automotive, railway, defence and cable transport systems manufacturing sector.

