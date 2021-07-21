Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Technical Publications Service S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPS   IT0005246142

TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S.P.A.

(TPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technical Publications Service S p A : 2021 07 21 TPS Group Revenues up 15% in the first half year 2021.pdf

07/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technical Publications Service S.p.A.

PRESS RELEASE

TPS GROUP: REVENUES UP 15% IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2021

Gallarate (VA), 21 July 2021 - TPS, operating holding company of TPS Group, a leader in technical services and engineering for the aeronautical and automotive industry, hereby makes known the preliminary figure of consolidated revenues as at 30 June 2021 which amounted to Euro 17.7 million, with an organic growth of 15% over the same period of 2020. This consolidated turnover value, which will be subject to voluntary audit, does not include the effects of the acquisition of the investment in the company ASI S.r.l., carried out in early July.

This press release is available on-line at www.tps-group.it(sezione Investor Relations/Comunicati)

TPS S.p.A. is the operating holding company of TPS Group, a leader in technical and engineering services for the aeronautical industry, with a particular focus on the helicopter segment. TPS has been a Borsa Italiana "Elite" company since 2016.

TPS Group operates in the aeronautical, automotive, defence, railway, naval and cable transport systems sectors, providing Technical Publishing & Training, Engineering, Design and Cost Engineering, Avionic Software Development and Systems Integration, Digital Content Management TPS Group's clients include leading businesses in the design and production of aircraft and aeronautical components, as well as leaders in the automotive, railway, defence and cable transport systems manufacturing sector.

ISIN code ordinary shares: IT0005246142 - Ticker ordinary shares: TPS

For further information:

Investor Relations

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Sanna Rossella

Nominated Adviser

e.mail: investor.relations@tps-group.it

phone: +39 02/87208720

e.mail: info@integraesim.it

- www.tps-group.it-

Disclaimer

TPS - Technical Publications Service S.p.A. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S.P.A.
12:48pTECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 07 21 TPS Group Revenues up 15% in t..
PU
07/14TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 07 14 TPS obtains the ISO 27001 CERT..
PU
05/20TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 05 21 TPS Aim Italia Conference 2021..
PU
05/18TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : TPS Aim Italia Conference 25 05 2021.pdf
PU
05/05TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 05 03 TPS Deposit of the minutes of ..
PU
04/26TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 04 27 TPS New Board Member appointed..
PU
04/25TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 04 26 TPS Approves Financial Stateme..
PU
04/07TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 04 08 TPS Publication of the notice ..
PU
04/07TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S P A : 2021 04 06 TPS Board Member resignation
PU
03/25Technical Publications Service S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,9 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2020 1,51 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net cash 2020 5,09 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Technical Publications Service S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Rosso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raffaella Pallavicini Independent Director
Stefano Pedrini Independent Director
Massimiliano Anguillesi Executive Director
Giovanni Mandozzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE S.P.A.33.69%42
SQUARE, INC.19.73%109 261
FISERV, INC.-3.35%72 671
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.30%56 749
CINTAS CORPORATION10.64%39 737
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC65.27%33 635