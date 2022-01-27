Technical Publications Service S p A : 2022 01 27 TPS Calendar events 2022.pdf

Technical Publications Service S.p.A.

● PRESS RELEASE ●

TPS: CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS 2022

Gallarate (VA), 27 January 2022 - TPS S.p.A. ("TPS" or the "Company" or "Issuer"), operational holding of the TPS Group, leading company in technical services and engineering for the aeronautical and automotive industry, has scheduled the following calendar of company events for the financial period 2022:

25 March 2022: Board of Directors

Approval of the consolidated balance sheet and presentation of the draft budget as at 31 December 2021.

27 April 2022: Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Approval of financial statement as at 31 December 2021. Presentation of the consolidated balance sheet.

21 September 2022: Board of Directors

Approval of the six-monthly financial report, consolidated at 30 June 2022.

TPS will provide due information as to any variations in the dates given.

● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ●

This press release is available online at www.tps-group.it(in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section)

● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ●

TPS S.p.A. is the operating holding company of TPS Group, a leader in technical and engineering services for the aeronautical industry, with a particular focus on the helicopter segment. TPS has been a Borsa Italiana "Elite" company since 2016.

TPS Group operates in the aeronautical, automotive, defence, railway, naval and cable transport systems sectors, providing Technical Publishing & Training, Engineering, Design and Cost Engineering, Avionic Software Development and Systems Integration, Digital Content Management. TPS Group's clients include leading businesses in the design and production of aircraft and aeronautical components, as well as leaders in the automotive, railway, defence and cable transport systems manufacturing sector.

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005246142 - Ticker ordinary shares: TPS

For further information:

● Investor Relations● ● Integrae SIM S.p.A. ● Sanna Rossella Euronext Growth Advisor e.mail: investor.relations@tps-group.it tel: +39 02/87208720 e.mail: info@integraesim.it

- www.tps-group.it-