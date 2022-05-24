Technical Publications Service S p A : 2022 05 24 TPS ATTENDS EURONEXT GROWTH CONFERENCE.pdf

Technical Publications Service S.p.A.

TPS ATTENDS THE VIRTUAL EURONEXT GROWTH CONFERENCE ON MAY 26, 2022

Gallarate (VA), 24 May 2022 - TPS S.p.A. (TPS: IM), operational holding company of the TPS Group, leader in the technical services and engineering sector for the aeronautical and automotive industries, announces that on May 26, 2022, starting at 10:00, will participate in the "Virtual Euronext Growth Conference", the virtual roadshow organized by Borsa Italiana.

Chief Executive Officer of TPS, Alessandro Rosso, will present the economic and financial results for 2021, the Group's strategies and growth projects during one-to-one meetings reserved for institutional investors.

The institutional presentation will be available from the morning of May 26, 2022 in the Investor Relations / Presentations section of the company's website www.tps-group.itand subsequently on the website www.borsaitaliana.it, in the Shares / Documents section.

TPS S.p.A. is the operating holding company of TPS Group, a leader in technical and engineering services for the aeronautical industry, with a particular focus on the helicopter segment. TPS has been a Borsa Italiana "Elite" company since 2016.

TPS Group operates in the aeronautical, automotive, defence, railway, naval and cable transport systems sectors, providing Technical Publishing & Training, Engineering, Design and Cost Engineering, Avionic Software Development and Systems Integration, Digital Content Management. TPS Group's clients include leading businesses in the design and production of aircraft and aeronautical components, as well as leaders in the automotive, railway, defence and cable transport systems manufacturing sector.

ISIN code ordinary shares: IT0005246142 - Ticker ordinary shares: TPS:

