Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. CINNOBER BOAT
  5. Technicolor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0MV8   FR0010918292

TECHNICOLOR

(0MV8)
  Report
Delayed CINNOBER BOAT  - 
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
01:19pTECHNICOLOR : Availability of a prospectus
GL
01:07pTECHNICOLOR : Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/15Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held May 6, 2022
GL
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technicolor: Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document available

04/29/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 29, 2022

Technicolor: Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document available

Technicolor informs that an Amendment (in French version) to its 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on 5 April 2022 under number D.22-0237, has been filed with the AMF on April 29, 2022.

This document includes the risk factors relating to the Group and its business, which amend and replace those presented in Section 3.1 of Chapter 3 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document (in French version) is available on Group’s website www.technicolor.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

*                *
*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the
OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment


All news about TECHNICOLOR
01:19pTECHNICOLOR : Availability of a prospectus
GL
01:07pTECHNICOLOR : Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/15Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shar..
GL
04/15Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shar..
GL
04/05TECHNICOLOR : 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/05TECHNICOLOR : 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/05TECHNICOLOR : Report
CO
03/31TECHNICOLOR : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
03/24TECHNICOLOR : Connected Home Teams up with Bouygues Telecom to Deploy IPTV-over-Wi-Fi Set-..
PU
03/22TECHNICOLOR : Connected Home Partners with Telstra to Deploy Smart Modem 3 to Ensure Relia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 046 M 3 205 M 3 205 M
Net income 2022 19,9 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 925 M 973 M 973 M
P/E ratio 2022 61,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 719 M 758 M 757 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 16 676
Free-Float 90,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,05 €
Average target price 3,67 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Moat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Carozzi Chief Financial Officer
Anne Bouverot Chairman
Ginny Davis Chief Information & Security Officer
Tim Spence Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNICOLOR0.00%757
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-29.94%15 573
BOLLORÉ SE-8.41%13 903
VIVENDI SE-6.90%12 178
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-31.13%6 467
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.20.77%4 514