April 29, 2022

Technicolor: Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document available

Technicolor informs that an Amendment (in French version) to its 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on 5 April 2022 under number D.22-0237, has been filed with the AMF on April 29, 2022.

This document includes the risk factors relating to the Group and its business, which amend and replace those presented in Section 3.1 of Chapter 3 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document (in French version) is available on Group’s website www.technicolor.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

