    0MV8   FR0010918292

TECHNICOLOR

(0MV8)
Technicolor: Combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on Wednesday May 12, 2021

05/12/2021 | 11:36am EDT
Press Release

Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting
held on Wednesday May 12, 2021

Paris (France), May 12, 2021 Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Technicolor SA, chaired by Ms. Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, was held today behind closed doors at the registered office of the Company.

The Shareholders’ Meeting being held behind closed doors, the entire vote was conducted by mail.

Considering all postal votes and proxies given to the Chairperson of the General Meeting, it appears that the shareholders represented or voting by post held 116,474,688 shares with voting rights, i.e. a quorum of 49.39% for the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting.

All the resolutions proposed were approved by a large majority. The detailed voting results are available on Technicolor’s website www.technicolor.com under the heading dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

In particular, the Shareholders’ Meeting:

  • approved the statutory and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 as well as the proposed allocation of the net result,
  • approved the related-party agreements mentioned in the Statutory Auditors’ special report,
  • renewed the term of office of Ms. Melinda J. Mount and of Bpifrance Participations,
  • reappointed Mr. Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer, as a Director,
  • approved the compensation policy of the directors, of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and of the Chief Executive Officer as well as the components of their compensation for the year 2020,
  • authorized the potential carrying out of a new share buyback program,
  • approved the proposed amendments to the Company’s bylaws.

However, because the Company was informed on May 10, 2021 by Mr. Luigi Rizzo of the withdrawal of his application to the position of director due to his acceptance of a new position, proposed resolution No. 8 concerning his appointment has become devoid of purpose. Votes on this draft resolution, cast prior to the General Meeting in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended, were therefore not be taken into account.

At the close of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors is composed of 11 directors, with one additional Director in the person of Mr. Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, on the recommendation of the Nominations & Governance Committee, the Board of Directors has slightly modified the composition of certain Committees in light of the latest changes in employee directorships.

On the proposal of the Nominations & Governance Committee, the Board of Directors also decided to extend the scope of this Committee to social responsibility and to change its name accordingly.

The entire broadcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting is available on www.technicolor.com/investor-center/shareholders-meeting.

*                *

*

About Technicolor
www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83
christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

Attachment


