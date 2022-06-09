Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. CINNOBER BOAT
  5. Technicolor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0MV8   FR0010918292

TECHNICOLOR

(0MV8)
  Report
Delayed CINNOBER BOAT  - 
- EUR   -.--%
12:51pTECHNICOLOR : Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held June 30, 2022
GL
06/06Update on Technicolor Group Refinancing
GL
06/06Update on Technicolor Group Refinancing
AQ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technicolor: Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held June 30, 2022

06/09/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 9, 2022

Conditions of availability of information prepared
in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
to be held June 30, 2022

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2 p.m.,
Espace Saint-Martin – 199 bis rue Saint-Martin – 75003 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 25, 2022 and a Notice of Meeting will be published in the journal of legal notices “Affiches Parisiennes” on June 15, 2022.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

  • any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);

  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com.

*                *

*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment


All news about TECHNICOLOR
12:51pTECHNICOLOR : Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Co..
GL
06/06Update on Technicolor Group Refinancing
GL
06/06Update on Technicolor Group Refinancing
AQ
06/01Technicolor Closes Trademark Licensing Operations Sale For $107 Million
MT
05/31TECHNICOLOR : Finalisation de la cession de l'activité Licences de Marques
PU
05/31TECHNICOLOR : Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations
PU
05/31TECHNICOLOR : Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations
GL
05/31TECHNICOLOR : Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations
GL
05/31TECHNICOLOR : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/31The Farm Post Production Ltd completed the acquisition of Post-production and VFX Busin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 061 M 3 287 M 3 287 M
Net income 2022 18,6 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2022 931 M 999 M 999 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 814 M 874 M 874 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 16 676
Free-Float 90,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,45 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Moat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Carozzi Chief Financial Officer
Anne Bouverot Chairman
Ginny Davis Chief Information & Security Officer
Tim Spence Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNICOLOR0.00%874
BOLLORÉ SE-2.97%15 031
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-33.51%14 781
VIVENDI SE-6.77%12 443
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-35.37%6 405
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.35.83%4 918