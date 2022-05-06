Technicolor: Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on Friday May 6, 2022

Press Release

Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

held on Friday May 6, 2022

Paris (France), May 6, 2022 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY, hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of Technicolor SA, chaired by Ms. Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, was held today at Espace Saint-Martin, 75003 Paris.

All the resolutions proposed were approved by more than 99% of the votes, except the resolution No. 17, for which the Board of Directors had recommended a vote against, and which has been rejected. Accordingly, the proposed issuance of Mandatory Convertible Notes (“MCN”) to be subscribed by a group of named beneficiaries for a total nominal amount of EUR 300 million was approved and all necessary powers were given to the Board of Directors to implement these issues.

The Company's articles of association were also amended (with the approval of resolution No.18) with a view to allowing the Company to distribute reserves and premium in kind and therefore to make it possible the implementation of the envisaged distribution of Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) shares, which remains subject to the approval of Technicolor shareholders. The latter will be invited to vote on such distribution (partial spin-off of TCS) during the Combined Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022.

The detailed quorum and voting results are available on Technicolor’s website. The entire broadcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting is available on www.technicolor.com/investor-center/shareholders-meeting.

