Technicolor : Animation Services Join Forces Under the Mikros Animation Brand

Paris (France), June 10, 2021 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) has announced that its CGI animation companies - Technicolor Animation Productions, Technicolor Animation and Mikros Animation - will integrate their operations. By joining forces under the Mikros Animation brand the group strengthens its position as a global partner to filmmakers across the world. With an unparalleled track record in animation production across episodic content and feature films, Mikros Animation will continue bringing unforgettable and stylized stories to life, providing top-tier animation and CGI services for the entertainment industry through a complete range of front and back-end creative services.

Andrea Miloro, President of Mikros Animation, says: 'By unifying our animation brands, we are forging a closer network of studios and talent-sharing knowledge, technology, processes and operations. Mikros Animation is part of the wider Technicolor Creative Studios family, which is focused on meeting the changing needs of our clients, partners and collaborators as we work together to redefine the future of entertainment.'

The newly organized animation group has a new leadership team, reporting to Miloro who will also head the feature film department; it includes:

- Adrianna Cohen, SVP, Global Head of Production

- Sandrine Nguyen Tiet, SVP, Episodic and IP

- Boris Hertzog, SVP, Managing Director

- Julien Meesters, SVP, Head of Creative

'Mikros Animation benefits from a large range of expertise in so many fields. The leadership team, as well as the global group, has demonstrated great experience in every step of the animation value chain, from IP development and production, to pre-production, through to final picture. I am confident that together, we will further develop these incredible skillsets to meet the needs of the rapidly changing animation market as we allow our current and future talent to grow. We will broaden our creative offering to filmmakers and allow them to go beyond their imagination and seize new opportunities to bring their visions to the screen,' stated Miloro.

Across its studios in Paris, Montreal, Bangalore, London and Los Angeles, Mikros Animation has a long track record of delivering feature length animation projects, and currently has three feature films in production, including Paw Patrol: The Movie for Spinmaster and The Tiger's Apprentice for Paramount Animation, along with an independent production. On the episodic side, nearly 30 series have been delivered so far, including The Chicken Squad and Minnie's Bow-Toons for Disney Junior, Rugrats for Nickelodeon, while new seasons for Gus, the Itsy Bitsy Knight! and Alvinnn!!! & the Chipmunks are in production.



