Technicolor Creative Studios specializes in the development of visual effects (VFX), animation and creative solutions and services for the audiovisual, advertising and entertainment industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development of collaborative visual effects solutions and services (48%; MPC; no. 1 worldwide): dedicated to feature films and series; - development of special effects and creative solutions for advertising and interactive marketing (32%; The Mill); - production of animated feature films (19%; Mikros Animation). The group also offers a short and long episodic content creation activity; - development of creative solutions for the video game industry (1%; Technicolor Games). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (11.6%), the United Kingdom (20%), Europe (1.7%), the United States (29.3%), America (32%) and Asia/Pacific (5.4%).

Sector Investment Holding Companies