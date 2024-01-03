Technicolor CS: more than 574,000 shares tendered to the public stock buyback tender offer

January 03, 2024

Lazard Frères Banque has informed the AMF that, during the period of the Simplified Public Tender Offer for Technicolor Creative Studios shares, the concert of major institutional shareholders acquired 574,276 shares through the intermediary of the designated buyer.



As a reminder, the Simplified Public Tender Offer (OPAS) ran from December 14 to 29, 2023 inclusive, at a unit price of 1.63 euros. During this period, the concert acquired 959,892 shares issued or to be issued following the exercise of warrants.



At the close of the OPAS, the concert held 29,161,567 Technicolor Creative Studios shares, representing 97.33% of the share capital and voting rights of the visual effects specialist. The shares will remain suspended until further notice.



