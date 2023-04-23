Advanced search
    TCHCS   FR001400BWV7

TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

(TCHCS)
2023-04-21
0.0980 EUR   -2.58%
02:53pTechnicolor Creative Studios : Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held May 15, 2023
AQ
02:52pTechnicolor Creative Studios : Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held May 15, 2023
GL
02:50pTechnicolor Creative Studios : 2022 Universal Registration Document Available
AQ
Technicolor Creative Studios: 2022 Universal Registration Document Available

04/23/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
April 23, 2023

 

Technicolor Creative Studios: 2022 Universal Registration Document Available

Technicolor Creative Studios informs that its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) in English version has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 21, 2023.

It has been prepared in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and includes the annual financial report, the corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, the disclosure on extra-financial performance, the statutory auditors’ reports and details of their fees.

The Universal Registration Document in English version is available on the Group’s web site www.technicolorcreative.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

A French version of the Universal Registration Document (free translation of the English version filed with the AMF) will also be available on the company's website at the above address.

The Company recalls, for all practical purposes, that it shared financial figures and assumptions with some of its shareholders and lenders who are participating in and/or supporting transactions planned in the context of its financial restructuring; that the figures given for 2023 to 2025 (communicated on March 10, 2023 and included in the Universal Registration Document) were established in the context of the discussions on the refinancing, and should in no case constitute a guidance, nor forecasts of any kind.

***

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.

Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com

 

