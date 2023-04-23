Advanced search
Technicolor Creative Studios: Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held May 15, 2023

04/23/2023 | 02:52pm EDT
April 23, 2023

 

Technicolor Creative Studios
Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held May 15, 2023

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Monday May 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm,
Urban Station-Espace du Centenaire - 189 Rue de Bercy - 75012 Paris (France).

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting (avis préalable de réunion), including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on April 7, 2023 and a Notice of Meeting (avis de convocation) will be published at the latest on April 28, 2023 in a legal announcement support and in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO).

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

  • any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);
  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, up to the fifteenth day prior to the Meeting.

Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.technicolorcreative.com.

***

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.

Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com

 

Attachment


