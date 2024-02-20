TECHNIP ENERGIES : Berenberg initiates buy coverage
"The share has fallen by around 8% since the start of the year, due to the slight drop in raw material prices and concerns about future activity in the Middle East and the USA", acknowledges the broker.
"However, the strong order momentum and execution track record mean that we believe Technip Energies remains well positioned, with the pullback providing a good entry point", he nevertheless judges.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction