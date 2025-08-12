Berenberg maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Technip Energies shares, raising its target price for them to €45, following EPS estimates raised by 3% and 7% for FY 2025 and 2026, respectively.



We are adjusting our model due to updated forecasts for TPS (technologies, products, and services) and greater confidence in revenue generation from project deliveries in 2026/2027, the broker explained.



Highlighting a near doubling of the share price over the last 12 months, as well as the recent win of the Commonwealth LNG contract in the US, Berenberg believes that Technip Energies is "very well positioned to continue to benefit from this momentum."



It also praises the "strong selectivity in new contracts, which helps reduce project execution risks and support margins in the medium term," as well as its portfolio of exclusive technology offerings that are accretive to margins.