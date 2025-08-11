Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Technip Energies shares with a target price significantly raised from $31 to $50, believing that the stock's positive momentum (+56% YTD, outperforming most of its European peers) could well continue.



Pointing to a significant order book for 2026 and positive prospects for LNG contract wins in the second half, the broker raises its 2026 revenue estimate by 12% to €8.7bn, 5% above the consensus.



The Commonwealth LNG contract expands market penetration in the US LNG market, supporting the continued expansion of multiples relative to its US-listed peers, Jefferies adds, valuing TE at 8.7x average 2026-27 EBITDA.