  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Technip Energies N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:16 2022-11-23 am EST
15.43 EUR   -0.03%
Technip Energies N : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract

11/23/2022 | 03:05am EST
Share liquidity contract suspension release

Paris, November 23, 2022

Suspension of Technip Energies'

liquidity contract

Technip Energies N.V. announces that the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux dated July 9, 2021 (the "Liquidity Agreement"), has been suspended as of November 22, 2022, pending renewal of the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders authorizing share buybacks.

The number of shares and amount allocated as of November 22, 2022, close of trading, to the Liquidity Contract was 8,900 shares and €9,780,454.34. As a reminder, the securities and amounts that were allocated to the Liquidity Agreement as of June 30, 2022, were 207,823 shares and €6,832,747.61.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Stella Fumey

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director Press Relations & Digital Communications

Tel: +44 20 7585 5051

Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Email: Stella Fumey

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American

Depositary Receipts ("ADR") program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

1

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 08:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
