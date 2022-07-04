Technip Energies N : Awarded a Large EPC Contract by Hafslund Oslo Celsio for a World-First Carbon Capture and Storage Project at Waste to Energy Plant in Norway

Technip Energies Awarded a Large EPC Contract by Hafslund Oslo Celsio for a World-First Carbon Capture and Storage Project at Waste to Energy Plant in Norway

July 4, 2022

PARIS--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Jul. 4, 2022-- Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a large(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contract by Hafslund Oslo Celsio, the largest supplier of district heating in Norway, for a world-first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at waste to energy plant located in Oslo, Norway.

The project will be the first full-scale waste- to-energy plant in the world with CO2 capture. 400,000 tons per year of CO2 will be captured, which is the equivalent of the emissions from around 200,000 cars and will reduce Oslo's emissions by 17%. As part of the Longship project, the CO2 will then be liquified and exported to Northern Lights which is the first cross-border, open-source CO2 transport and storage © Hafslund Oslo Celsio (Graphic: Business Wire) infrastructure network.

The Carbon Capture plant will use the Shell

CANSOLV® CO 2 Capture System, a state-of-the-art amine based technology for the capture of CO2 from the flue gas.

This EPC contract award follows several years of a joint journey with the completion of the design competition, the successful delivery and test of a pilot unit and continuous collaboration between Technip Energies and Hafslund Oslo Celsio to optimize project economics. Developing, testing and proving this cost-effective solution is the result of a close partnership and co-development with the owner, T.EN and the technology provider.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "We are proud to be entrusted by Hafslund Oslo Celsio to support the development of the first waste-to-energy with Carbon Capture and Storage project in the world. Norway is at the forefront of decarbonization initiatives and, by being part of Hafslund Oslo Celsio project, we will contribute to one of the two projects of Longship, the very first Phase of Northern Lights. We are committed to leverage our strong expertise in CO2 management, our local presence and our alliance with Shell to successfully deliver this groundbreaking project, a

key milestone towards a low-carbon future."

(1) A "large" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €250 million and €500 million of revenue .

