    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
Technip Energies N : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
H1 2021 Results Release
Paris, Monday 26 July 2021

TECHNIP ENERGIES: AVAILABILITY OF HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Paris, Monday 26 July, 2021 --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- -- Regulatory News:

Technip Energies N.V. ('Technip Energies') (Paris:TE) (ISIN: NL0014559478) announces that on 26 July, 2021, it published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

The Half-Year Financial Report includes condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34), an interim management report and a statement of the persons responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

A copy of the Half-Year Financial Report can be found on Technip Energies' website (https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-center) and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://www.info-financiere.fr.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Phillip Lindsay
Stella Fumey
Vice President, Investor Relations
Director Press Relations & Digital
Communications
Tel: +44 20 3429 3929
Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95
Email: Phillip Lindsay
Email: Stella Fumey

About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ('ADR') program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.


Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 721 M 7 938 M 7 938 M
Net income 2021 237 M 280 M 280 M
Net cash 2021 2 255 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,62x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 2 046 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 11,34 €
Average target price 15,09 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Siegel Secretary, Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 557
WORLEY LIMITED-3.92%4 734
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-7.35%3 164
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-8.97%3 012
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.8.92%2 862
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-24.64%1 595