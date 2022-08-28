Log in
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
12.42 EUR   -0.88%
01:21pTECHNIP ENERGIES N : Document AMF CP. 2022E858309
PU
08/25Technip Energies, Agilyx Roll Out New Polystyrene Chemical Recycling System
MT
08/25Agilyx and Technip Energies Advance Technology Collaboration and Announce Launch of TruStyrenyxTM for Chemical Recycling of Polystyrene
AQ
Technip Energies N : Document AMF CP. 2022E858309

08/28/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
Technip Energies NV published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
01:21pTECHNIP ENERGIES N : Document AMF CP. 2022E858309
PU
08/25Technip Energies, Agilyx Roll Out New Polystyrene Chemical Recycling System
MT
08/25Agilyx and Technip Energies Advance Technology Collaboration and Announce Launch of Tru..
AQ
08/24Agilyx and Technip Energies Advance Technology Collaboration and Announce Launch of Tru..
CI
08/24TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Document AMF CP. 2022E858061
PU
08/23Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback, Week of August 15 to August 19, 20..
AQ
08/22Technip Energies-led Consortium Wins Tender For TotalEnergies LNG Project in Papua New ..
MT
08/22TotalEnergies Picks Technip Energies, Clough for Front End Engineering Design of Papua ..
MT
08/22Technip Energies N.V. and Clough to Perform Feed for Totalenergies Papua Lng Upstream P..
CI
08/19TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Document AMF CP. 2022E857665
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 6 038 M 6 035 M 6 035 M
Net income 2022 246 M 246 M 246 M
Net cash 2022 2 898 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 173 M 2 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 586
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,42 €
Average target price 15,45 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, CEO & Executive Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Cai Chief Technology Officer
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-3.16%2 173
WORLEY LIMITED44.97%5 598
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.61.13%2 921
SUBSEA 7 S.A.45.49%2 742
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.182.25%2 446
TGS ASA82.08%1 836