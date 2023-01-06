Advanced search
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
16.13 EUR   +2.74%
Technip Energies N : ENERGIES_N.V._Statement_Second_Semester_2022
PU
10:02aTechnip Energies Awarded a Large Project Management Consultancy Contract by Kuwait Oil Company
AQ
01/05Technip Energies Receives Award of Large Project Management Consultancy Contract by Kuwait Oil Company
CI
Technip Energies N : ENERGIES_N.V._Statement_Second_Semester_2022

01/06/2023 | 05:21pm EST
TECHNIP ENERGIES

Technip Energies N.V., is a company with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654), and principal place of business at 2126 boulevard de la Défense, CS 10266, 92741 Nanterre Cedex, France (RCS Nanterre 879 464 584)

Paris, January 6, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Technip Energies

Under the liquidity contract dated July 9, 2021, entered into between Technip Energies N.V. and Kepler Cheuvreux (the "Liquidity Contract), please note as of December 31, 2022, the following:

Shares and Cash Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Contract on December 31, 2022

  • 8,900 shares
  • € 9,797,103.10

Number of Executions on Buy Side and Sell Side

  • Number of executions on the buy side in the second semester of 2022: 4,137
  • Number of executions on the sell side in the second semester of 2022: 4,585

Traded Volume on Buy Side and Sell Side

  • Traded volume on the buy side in the second semester of 2022: 1,307,596 shares for € 15,438,895.90
  • Traded volume on the sell side in the second semester of 2022: 1,506,519 shares for € 18,374,267.37

As a reminder:

The following resources appeared on the first semester of 2022 statement for the Liquidity Contract account (June 30, 2022):

  • 207,823 shares
  • € 6,832,747.61
  • Number of executions on the buy side during the first semester of 2022: 7,386
  • Number of executions on the sell side during the first semester of 2022: 7,341
  • Traded volume on the buy side during the first semester of 2022: 2,074,792 shares for € 25,329,689.43
  • Traded volume on the sell side during the first semester of 2022: 2,077,303 shares for € 25,669,230.62

The following resources were allocated to the Liquidity Contract account on the date of execution of the Liquidity Contract:

  • 0 share
  • € 9,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.ide

Technip Energies N.V.

Immeuble ORIGINE - 2126 boulevard de la Défense - 92000 Nanterre - France - Tél. : + 33 (0)1 47 78 21 21 - technipenergies.com

879 464 584 R.C.S. Nanterre

A Dutch N.V. with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654)

Buy Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume

executions

shares

in EUR

Total

4,137

1,307,596

15,438,895.90

01/07/2022

72

17,500

204,575.00

04/07/2022

-

-

-

05/07/2022

50

23,322

278,697.90

06/07/2022

149

63,500

727,075.00

07/07/2022

-

-

-

08/07/2022

-

-

-

11/07/2022

16

6,000

71,940.00

12/07/2022

248

95,564

1,048,337.08

13/07/2022

54

15,500

171,740.00

14/07/2022

142

62,500

663,125.00

15/07/2022

108

65,096

656,818.64

18/07/2022

-

-

-

19/07/2022

55

21,500

213,280.00

20/07/2022

-

-

-

21/07/2022

32

11,500

118,335.00

22/07/2022

56

21,776

220,155.36

25/07/2022

16

5,647

56,357.06

26/07/2022

21

5,917

60,235.06

27/07/2022

9

3,000

30,780.00

28/07/2022

71

31,356

331,119.36

29/07/2022

10

1,500

16,185.00

01/08/2022

8

3,000

33,750.00

02/08/2022

1

417

4,712.10

03/08/2022

-

-

-

04/08/2022

3

1,000

11,760.00

05/08/2022

46

12,500

147,000.00

08/08/2022

22

7,000

83,650.00

09/08/2022

-

-

-

10/08/2022

49

13,500

163,755.00

11/08/2022

-

-

-

12/08/2022

8

2,500

31,025.00

15/08/2022

78

26,000

318,240.00

16/08/2022

9

2,027

24,628.05

17/08/2022

32

9,473

114,528.57

18/08/2022

-

-

-

19/08/2022

77

20,313

244,162.26

22/08/2022

18

7,000

83,650.00

23/08/2022

-

-

-

24/08/2022

52

14,072

175,055.68

25/08/2022

15

4,747

59,005.21

26/08/2022

45

9,104

113,162.72

29/08/2022

42

12,077

148,305.56

30/08/2022

9

2,500

31,225.00

31/08/2022

99

20,500

253,585.00

01/09/2022

60

15,000

184,950.00

02/09/2022

-

-

-

05/09/2022

21

4,500

56,070.00

06/09/2022

47

13,500

168,210.00

07/09/2022

155

53,376

642,647.04

08/09/2022

-

-

-

09/09/2022

-

-

-

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume

executions

shares

in EUR

4,585

1,506,519

18,374,267.37

31

13,000

153,140.00

102

43,000

520,730.00

28

8,500

105,655.00

18

13,500

156,465.00

77

42,500

495,125.00

79

25,000

301,000.00

26

5,246

63,896.28

56

28,182

314,229.30

56

16,473

184,003.41

8

3,000

33,330.00

25

5,096

52,386.88

39

22,500

229,950.00

77

35,550

358,344.00

41

21,454

223,336.14

27

12,144

128,483.52

24

8,000

82,960.00

15

4,500

46,125.00

9

6,000

62,100.00

9

3,000

31,290.00

83

31,356

335,822.76

80

27,527

310,229.29

38

40,000

460,000.00

61

40,000

458,800.00

68

31,000

364,870.00

15

5,500

65,890.00

51

16,500

196,185.00

35

8,000

96,480.00

35

9,500

116,090.00

17

6,000

73,680.00

49

14,500

179,220.00

16

5,000

62,700.00

4

1,500

18,675.00

42

10,000

122,800.00

-

-

-

44

12,000

147,360.00

1

75

927.00

31

10,500

127,260.00

122

37,425

465,192.75

23

7,000

89,180.00

32

7,996

100,589.68

17

5,037

63,516.57

81

22,523

280,636.58

34

8,944

113,678.24

64

15,000

187,350.00

37

10,500

130,305.00

31

12,500

155,875.00

31

9,000

113,490.00

63

12,500

157,000.00

42

12,876

157,602.24

68

33,500

406,355.00

58

17,624

218,537.60

Buy Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume

executions

shares

in EUR

Total

4,137

1,307,596

15,438,895.90

12/09/2022

-

-

-

13/09/2022

74

15,500

196,230.00

14/09/2022

-

-

-

15/09/2022

2

500

6,540.00

16/09/2022

61

18,000

233,640.00

19/09/2022

148

40,000

504,400.00

20/09/2022

102

30,000

369,300.00

21/09/2022

68

27,107

325,555.07

22/09/2022

58

15,999

188,788.20

23/09/2022

222

95,084

1,080,154.24

26/09/2022

67

17,500

191,800.00

27/09/2022

-

-

-

28/09/2022

47

12,500

140,625.00

29/09/2022

38

12,043

137,651.49

30/09/2022

-

-

-

03/10/2022

3

1,500

17,400.00

04/10/2022

-

-

-

05/10/2022

10

2,450

30,208.50

06/10/2022

-

-

-

07/10/2022

-

-

-

10/10/2022

91

22,969

293,084.44

11/10/2022

77

22,229

276,751.05

12/10/2022

115

33,000

406,560.00

13/10/2022

98

26,500

317,735.00

14/10/2022

72

19,380

242,443.80

17/10/2022

18

5,500

68,640.00

18/10/2022

36

8,503

106,882.71

19/10/2022

1

500

6,350.00

20/10/2022

90

25,997

328,862.05

21/10/2022

137

28,134

353,081.70

24/10/2022

12

4,000

49,920.00

25/10/2022

10

3,000

37,530.00

26/10/2022

54

15,500

193,905.00

27/10/2022

13

3,789

47,741.40

28/10/2022

39

12,211

153,248.05

31/10/2022

32

7,466

95,938.10

01/11/2022

-

-

-

02/11/2022

7

1,730

22,957.10

03/11/2022

35

8,721

116,425.35

04/11/2022

6

7,000

96,530.00

07/11/2022

5

1,500

20,835.00

08/11/2022

47

8,250

118,965.00

09/11/2022

45

7,250

103,675.00

10/11/2022

83

14,750

208,860.00

11/11/2022

-

-

-

14/11/2022

29

7,750

114,235.00

15/11/2022

80

18,500

273,615.00

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume

executions

shares

in EUR

4,585

1,506,519

18,374,267.37

61

22,000

281,600.00

-

-

-

214

46,447

607,526.76

-

-

-

24

8,000

104,080.00

16

5,000

63,300.00

19

3,500

44,205.00

14

4,107

50,187.54

88

27,000

323,730.00

-

-

-

26

17,500

195,125.00

51

30,000

343,200.00

81

29,000

333,500.00

45

11,271

130,067.34

64

15,729

183,242.85

91

30,320

361,717.60

76

21,053

260,004.55

78

41,851

529,833.66

52

21,169

271,386.58

34

9,817

127,915.51

17

5,000

64,050.00

62

20,310

256,109.10

4

785

9,883.15

115

26,841

327,191.79

46

14,954

189,915.80

72

16,005

203,103.45

20

4,500

56,970.00

42

13,946

178,787.72

71

22,683

293,064.36

-

-

-

39

11,326

143,273.90

27

7,674

96,845.88

44

13,500

170,505.00

31

8,500

108,800.00

124

35,090

451,257.40

67

13,310

173,695.50

70

21,053

279,583.84

42

9,405

126,685.35

43

11,500

155,020.00

130

33,595

466,970.50

53

15,500

219,325.00

23

5,250

77,280.00

20

3,000

43,320.00

50

9,000

129,510.00

87

13,000

189,150.00

60

10,500

157,185.00

72

18,500

277,315.00

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
