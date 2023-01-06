Technip Energies N : ENERGIES_N.V._Statement_Second_Semester_2022

TECHNIP ENERGIES

Technip Energies N.V., is a company with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654), and principal place of business at 2126 boulevard de la Défense, CS 10266, 92741 Nanterre Cedex, France (RCS Nanterre 879 464 584)

Paris, January 6, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Technip Energies

Under the liquidity contract dated July 9, 2021, entered into between Technip Energies N.V. and Kepler Cheuvreux (the "Liquidity Contract), please note as of December 31, 2022, the following:

Shares and Cash Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Contract on December 31, 2022

8,900 shares

€ 9,797,103.10

Number of Executions on Buy Side and Sell Side

Number of executions on the buy side in the second semester of 2022: 4,137

Number of executions on the sell side in the second semester of 2022: 4,585

Traded Volume on Buy Side and Sell Side

Traded volume on the buy side in the second semester of 2022: 1,307,596 shares for € 15,438,895.90

Traded volume on the sell side in the second semester of 2022: 1,506,519 shares for € 18,374,267.37

As a reminder:

The following resources appeared on the first semester of 2022 statement for the Liquidity Contract account (June 30, 2022):

207,823 shares

€ 6,832,747.61

Number of executions on the buy side during the first semester of 2022: 7,386

Number of executions on the sell side during the first semester of 2022: 7,341

Traded volume on the buy side during the first semester of 2022: 2,074,792 shares for € 25,329,689.43

Traded volume on the sell side during the first semester of 2022: 2,077,303 shares for € 25,669,230.62

The following resources were allocated to the Liquidity Contract account on the date of execution of the Liquidity Contract:

0 share

€ 9,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.ide

