Technip Energies N : Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies Join Forces to Make Record 200 Million Investment in Green Hydrogen Pioneer Hy2gen AG

Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies Join Forces to Make Record €200 Million Investment in Green Hydrogen Pioneer Hy2gen AG

February 17, 2022

World's largest private investment in green hydrogen

Capital will be deployed on e-fuels to decarbonise industry and transportation sectors

Hy2gen AG, the green hydrogen investment platform, today announces the successful completion of a €200 million, investment round. The capital will be used for the construction of facilities in several geographies including Europe, producing green hydrogen-based fuels - or "e-fuels" - for maritime and ground transport, aviation and industrial applications. The investment, which is the largest private green hydrogen-focused capital raise to date1, is led by Hy24 together with Mirova , CDPQ (Photo: Business Wire) and strategic investor, Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478).

Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen said: "As early as 2021, we were looking for the best possible combination of financial and strategic investors to build e-fuel production facilities. These have the potential to decarbonise entire industries and transport sectors. We are now very pleased that all parties have sealed the largest investment in this segment."

Pierre-Etienne Franc, CEO of Hy24 said: "The magic combination for success in Hydrogen scale up is sizable projects in strategic basins, strong stakeholder support from off-take to project financing and execution, and the leadership of expert teams for development and steering. This is what Hy2gen has successfully gathered around the table. This first investment made by our Clean H2 Fund allows Hy24 to step into its role as a catalyst for hydrogen-based projects at scale to foster the energy transition."

Hy2gen, founded in 2017, is a pioneer in the electrolysis of green hydrogen and its derivatives. The company is one of the leading players in the green hydrogen industry, with 880MW in planning and construction and a further 12GW of projects in development.

Hy24, the world's largest clean hydrogen infrastructure platform, is a joint venture between Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and FiveT Hydrogen, an investment manager specialising purely in clean hydrogen investments. The Clean H2 Infra Fund managed by Hy24 with €1 billion raised, intends to unlock strategic and large-scale projects under development to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen markets.

Raphaël Lance, Head of Mirova's Energy Transition Infrastructure Funds said: "Mirova is committed to financing sustainable solutions for the energy transition. We are convinced that green hydrogen has a key role to play in the decarbonisation of the industry and are proud to partner with Hy2gen and support their ambition to become a key player in the deployment of this energy of the future."

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: "CDPQ is delighted to take part in our first green hydrogen transaction alongside trailblazers of this promising vector of energy, one which has the potential to accelerate the decarbonisation of highly polluting industries. With this investment in Hy2gen, we demonstrate our determination to bring concrete and pragmatic solutions to address today's environmental challenges."

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, stated: "We are partnering and investing in Hy2gen, a first mover developer in the green hydrogen value chain. This will further strengthen our key market positioning in green hydrogen and its derivatives. This investment confirms the consistency of our partnership choices to deliver on our strategy. We look forward to contributing our engineering capabilities and our proven project delivery expertise to the concretization and acceleration of Hy2gen projects."

Nomura Greentech acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy2gen. Société Générale acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy24 and Mirova. Legal advisors included Baker Tilly acting for Hy2gen, Bird & Bird acting for Hy24 and Mirova, Jones Day acting for CDPQ, and Clifford Chance acting for Technip Energies.

Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, Hy2gen AG develops, finances, builds and operates plants for the production of green hydrogen and hydrogen-basede-fuels worldwide. These products are used to create climate neutral and competitive fuels and industrial solutions. The first plants are being built in France, Norway, Canada, Germany, and the USA. Hy2gen's goal is to become the market leader in the production of green hydrogen and green