  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Technip Energies N.V.
  News
  Summary
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/27 11:35:00 am EDT
11.73 EUR   +0.86%
02:04aTECHNIP ENERGIES N : Investor Relations Overview
PU
04/25TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2022 de Technip Energies
PU
04/25Technip Energies sees 'complicated' road ahead for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project
RE
Technip Energies N : Investor Relations Overview

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Technip Energies

Investor Relations Overview

Disclaimer

This Presentation is intended for informational purposes only for the shareholders of Technip Energies. This Presentation is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions that require prior regulatory review and authorization to distribute a Presentation of this nature.

Forward looking statements

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "foresee", "should", "would", "could", "may", "estimate", "outlook", and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the associated sanctions and the impact these will have on our and/or our customers' activities conducted in or related to Russia) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2021 Form 20-F filed on March 25, 2022.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Technip Energies - IR Overview

Technip Energies at a glance

Technip Energies - H1 2021 Results

A leading E&T company for the Energy Transition

Why invest in Technip Energies

Strong positioning

  • Leadership1 in LNG, H2 & ethylene

  • Growing in blue and green H2, sustainable chemistry & CO2 management

Relevant capabilities

  • Global project delivery partner - with local expertise, smart energy engineers and trusted execution

  • Extensive and evolving technology portfolio - ability to

    integrate & scale up technologies

Financially robust

  • Extensive backlog & pipeline, strong revenue visibility with margin expansion potential

  • Asset light with strong balance sheet - early cash conversion, high ROIC2 potential and dividend commitment

1World leader in LNG - based on delivery of over 20% of operating LNG capacity. Percentage is based on operating capacity delivered by Technip Energies / total industry

operating capacity; source: IHS; Market leader position based on installed base of hydrogen plants; World leader in ethylene - based on the number of ethylene production facilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

Technip Energies - IR Overview

2Return on invested capital calculated as: NOPAT (Net Operating Profit After Tax) / Invested Equity (Equity + Financial Debt excl. IFRS 16 lease).

At a glance

Financial information is presented under Adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 of Q1 2022 Results Release). Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in Appendix 1.0, 2.0, 3.0.

  • 1 Revenue for 12-months ending December 31, 2021, included approximately 35% associated with projects under execution in Russia.

  • 2 Engineering & Technology

  • 3 Adjusted backlog as of March 31, 2022, included approximately €3.4 billion associated with projects under execution in Russia.

  • 4 Rating evaluation of S&P Global: BBB-, Outlook Stable & A-3 short-term rating, as of March 11, 2022.

Technip Energies - IR Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 942 M 6 263 M 6 263 M
Net income 2022 222 M 234 M 234 M
Net cash 2022 2 620 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 2 073 M 2 185 M 2 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 586
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,73 €
Average target price 15,49 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, CEO & Executive Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Cai Chief Technology Officer
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-8.54%2 185
WORLEY LIMITED29.35%5 163
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.70.31%3 053
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.189.30%2 506
SUBSEA 7 S.A.23.49%2 476
TGS ASA73.45%1 842