Technip Energies N : Investor Relations Overview

Technip Energies at a glance

A leading E&T company for the Energy Transition

Why invest in Technip Energies

Strong positioning

• Leadership1 in LNG, H2 & ethylene

• Growing in blue and green H2, sustainable chemistry & CO2 management

Relevant capabilities

• Global project delivery partner - with local expertise, smart energy engineers and trusted execution

• Extensive and evolving technology portfolio - ability to integrate & scale up technologies

Financially robust

• Extensive backlog & pipeline, strong revenue visibility with margin expansion potential

• Asset light with strong balance sheet - early cash conversion, high ROIC2 potential and dividend commitment

1World leader in LNG - based on delivery of over 20% of operating LNG capacity. Percentage is based on operating capacity delivered by Technip Energies / total industry

operating capacity; source: IHS; Market leader position based on installed base of hydrogen plants; World leader in ethylene - based on the number of ethylene production facilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

2Return on invested capital calculated as: NOPAT (Net Operating Profit After Tax) / Invested Equity (Equity + Financial Debt excl. IFRS 16 lease).

At a glance

Financial information is presented under Adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 of Q1 2022 Results Release). Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in Appendix 1.0, 2.0, 3.0.

1 Revenue for 12-months ending December 31, 2021, included approximately 35% associated with projects under execution in Russia.

2 Engineering & Technology

3 Adjusted backlog as of March 31, 2022, included approximately €3.4 billion associated with projects under execution in Russia.

4 Rating evaluation of S&P Global: BBB-, Outlook Stable & A-3 short-term rating, as of March 11, 2022.

