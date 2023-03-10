Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Technip Energies N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-03-10 am EST
19.98 EUR   -1.33%
07:52aTechnip Energies, Shell Catalysts and Technologies and Zachry Group Selected for Calpine's Carbon Capture Unit Project in Texas
AQ
03/09Technip Energies N : Investor Relations Overview March 2023
PU
03/09Technip Energies, Shell Unit, Zachry Selected for Carbon Capture Project in US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technip Energies N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Technip Energies N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Technip Energies N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date10 mar 2023
Issuing institutionTechnip Energies N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentten-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00183.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
07:52aTechnip Energies, Shell Catalysts and Technologies and Zachry Group Selected for Calpin..
AQ
03/09Technip Energies N : Investor Relations Overview March 2023
PU
03/09Technip Energies, Shell Unit, Zachry Selected for Carbon Capture Project in US
MT
03/09Technip Energies, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Zachry Group Selected for Calpine&..
CI
03/06Technip Energies N : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
03/02Global markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
03/02Transcript : Technip Energies N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/02Technip Energies Financial Results for Full Year 2022
AQ
03/02Technip Energies N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/02Technip Energies N : Full Year 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 419 M 6 847 M 6 847 M
Net income 2022 287 M 306 M 306 M
Net cash 2022 3 007 M 3 207 M 3 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 3 500 M 3 732 M 3 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,25 €
Average target price 20,61 €
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, CEO & Executive Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Cai Chief Technology Officer
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.38.04%3 752
WORLEY LIMITED4.13%5 431
SUBSEA 7 S.A.25.39%3 868
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-7.12%2 609
TGS ASA53.03%2 364
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.1.08%2 183