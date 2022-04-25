Log in
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 11:39:53 am EDT
11.58 EUR   -6.61%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2022 de Technip Energies
PU
09:16aTechnip Energies sees 'complicated' road ahead for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project
RE
07:00aTRANSCRIPT : Technip Energies N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2022
CI
Technip Energies N : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2022 de Technip Energies

04/25/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
Disclaimer

This Presentation is intended for informational purposes only for the shareholders of Technip Energies. This Presentation is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions that require prior regulatory review and authorization to distribute a Presentation of this nature.

Forward looking statements

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "foresee", "should", "would", "could", "may", "estimate", "outlook", and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the associated sanctions and the impact these will have on our and/or our customers' activities conducted in or related to Russia) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2021 Form 20-F filed on March 25, 2022.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Welcome

Business highlightsFinancial highlights

Arnaud Pieton

CEO

Outlook

Bruno Vibert

CFO

Business highlights

Arnaud Pieton - CEO

Q1 2022 Key highlights

Delivering operationally while investing to enhance energy transition offering

Solid operational progress,

Shifting market dynamics;

Energy transition

profitability and cash flow

LNG and energy

investments: Hy2gen,

generation

transition acceleration

X1 Wind and Iowa Corn

1.6bn

6.6%

15.6bn

Adjusted Revenue1

Adjusted Recurring EBIT2

Adjusted Backlog3

Margin

Financial information is presented under Adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 of Q1 2022 Results Release). Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in

Appendix 1.0, 2.0, 3.0.

  • 1 Adjusted Revenues include €445.4m from projects under execution in Russia.

  • 2 Adjusted Recurring EBIT included €22.2m from projects under execution in Russia.

  • 3 Adjusted backlog at March 31, 2022, included approximately €3.4 billion associated with projects under execution in Russia.

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
