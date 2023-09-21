Wellington Management Group LLP - Technip Energies N.V. - Courbevoie
Wellington Management Group LLP - Technip Energies N.V. - Courbevoie
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction20 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyWellington Management Group LLP
Issuing institutionTechnip Energies N.V.
Place of residenceCourbevoie
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights5.399.866,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding0,00 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,00 %
|Directly real3,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 21 September 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Technip Energies NV published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 19:06:07 UTC.