Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Technip Energies N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technip Energies N : publishes 2021 Form 20-F - Form 6-K

03/28/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Technip Energies publishes 2021 Form 20-F

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the "Company"), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, today publishes its 2021 Form 20-F.

The Company filed its 2021 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 2021 Form 20-F is available on:

Technip Energies will hold its Annual General Meeting in Schiphol, the Netherlands, on May 5, 2022. The convening notice, agenda and all related documents are available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/events-presentations/agm.


About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Press Release
Paris, March 25, 2022

Contacts
Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay
Media Relations

Stella Fumey
Director, Press Relations & Digital
Communications
Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95
Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:20:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
06:21aTECHNIP ENERGIES N : publishes 2021 Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
03/24TECHNIP ENERGIES N : convenes its 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
03/22Technip Energies Launches $33 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
03/22TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Announces Launch of Share Buy-Back Program - Form 6-K
PU
03/22TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. (ENXTPA : TE) announces an Equity Buyback for 2,700,000 shares, repr..
CI
03/22TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. : Share buyback
CO
03/22Technip Energies N.V. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/15Technip Energies Partners with Greenko Group to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Development i..
CI
03/14S&P Cuts Technip Energies' Ratings With Russian Natural Gas Contract In Limbo
MT
03/11TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Investor Relations Overview
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 176 M 6 786 M 6 786 M
Net income 2022 241 M 265 M 265 M
Net cash 2022 2 631 M 2 891 M 2 891 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 1 972 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 586
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,15 €
Average target price 15,09 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, CEO & Executive Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Cai Chief Technology Officer
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-13.03%2 166
WORLEY LIMITED20.70%5 053
SUBSEA 7 S.A.34.54%2 886
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.61.96%2 885
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.166.76%2 309
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA32.98%1 751