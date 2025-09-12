Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' opinion on Technip Energies shares, raising its target price for them from €44 to €50, following an average 4% increase in its 2026/27 EPS expectations after its announcement of an acquisition.



It notes that the group has signed an agreement to acquire Ecovyst's Advanced Materials & Catalysts business, a move that strengthens its portfolio by expanding its capabilities in catalysts and process technologies.



Despite its strong performance since the beginning of the year (+66%) and since its spin-off, we remain convinced that the stock continues to offer upside potential, the analyst says, adding that it is included in his recommended "European Large Caps" stocks.



In the medium term (and from a dynamic perspective), with orders of around €10bn p.a., the group could post annual revenue of €10bn and, by extension, EBITDA of around €970m, it estimates.