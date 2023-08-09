  1. Markets
TE

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

TE NL0014559478

Real-time Euronext Paris - 04:11:06 2023-08-09 am EDT Intraday chart for Technip Energies N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
21.15 EUR +1.59% +3.17% +44.17%
09:54am TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q2: Record order intake reassuring, guidance upgrade Alphavalue
Aug. 03 TotalEnergies Joins Technip Energies, Others to Invest in Renewable Energy Initiative Zhero Europe MT

TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q2: Record order intake reassuring, guidance upgrade

Today at 03:54 am

Latest news about Technip Energies N.V.

TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q2: Record order intake reassuring, guidance upgrade Alphavalue
TotalEnergies Joins Technip Energies, Others to Invest in Renewable Energy Initiative Zhero Europe MT
ZHero B.V. announced that it expects to receive funding from TotalEnergies SE, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, Technip Energies N.V. CI
Vivendi's H1 earnings attributable to shareowners falls nearly 65% RE
Step by step ZB
Technip Energies N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Technip Energies N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Technip Energies N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Technip Energies posts highest-ever backlog in H1, upgrades guidance RE
INTERVIEW - Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes: strong overseas activity in Q3 and $150 million in savings this year MT
Global markets live: BP, Walt Disney, Amazon, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines.... ZB
LanzaTech Global, Technip Energies to Collaborate to Transform Waste Carbon Into Ethylene MT
Technip Energies and LanzaTech to Collaborate on Breakthrough CO2-to-Ethylene Technology CI
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Tuesday MT
LanzaTech Global, Technip Energies Sign Collaboration Agreement to Develop 'Sustainable Ethylene' MT
McPhy, Technip Energies Win Contracts for Green Hydrogen Project in Netherlands MT
Djewels B.V. Contracts McPhy and Technip Energies for Green Hydrogen Project Djewels CI
Technip Energies Buys French Process Development Company Processium MT
Technip Energies N.V. (ENXTPA:TE) acquired Processium. CI
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Wednesday MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Wednesday Afternoon Trading MT
Sector Update: Energy MT
TechnipFMC, Technip Energies Units to Pay $228 Million Fine Related to African Projects MT
Technip Energies Unit Agrees to Pay EUR54 Million Fine to Settle French Prosecutor's Office Case MT
Technip Energies Launches Canopy by T.EN, Making Carbon Capture Accessible for Every Emitter CI

Chart Technip Energies N.V.

Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2023-09-11 - Morgan Stanley European Utilities, Power & Energy Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Technip Energies N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
20.82EUR
Average target price
25.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.53%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Oil Related Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Chart Analysis Technip Energies N.V.
+44.31% 3 996 M $
SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Chart Analysis Subsea 7 S.A.
+19.68% 3 888 M $
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
Chart Analysis Liberty Energy Inc.
+3.19% 2 815 M $
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.
Chart Analysis NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
+25.00% 2 640 M $
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Chart Analysis Aker Solutions ASA
+20.37% 2 121 M $
WORLEY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Worley Limited
+14.07% 5 886 M $
TGS ASA
Chart Analysis TGS ASA
+5.38% 1 652 M $
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.
Chart Analysis Secure Energy Services Inc.
+1.56% 1 557 M $
SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
Chart Analysis Select Water Solutions, Inc.
-11.90% 845 M $
BUMI ARMADA
Chart Analysis Bumi Armada
+7.29% 666 M $
Oil Related Services
