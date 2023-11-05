Technip Energies N.V.
Equities
TE
NL0014559478
Oil Related Services and Equipment
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.45 EUR
|-2.23%
|+6.19%
|+46.22%
|05:06pm
|TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q3: High-quality growth across segments will reverse recent hit
|Nov. 03
|But where have the bears gone?
More about the company
Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure).
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
21.45EUR
Average target price
25.95EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.96%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+46.22%
|4 079 M $
|+26.36%
|3 411 M $
|+14.55%
|1 898 M $
|+15.00%
|1 801 M $
|+12.80%
|1 677 M $
|-16.77%
|799 M $
|+13.54%
|683 M $
|+88.82%
|541 M $
|+46.56%
|470 M $
|+26.59%
|453 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Technip Energies N.V. - Euronext Paris
- News
- Technip Energies : Q3