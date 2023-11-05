Stock TE TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
PDF Report : Technip Energies N.V.

Technip Energies N.V.

Equities

TE

NL0014559478

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 12:35:20 2023-11-03 pm EDT 		Intraday chart for Technip Energies N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
21.45 EUR -2.23% +6.19% +46.22%
05:06pm TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q3: High-quality growth across segments will reverse recent hit Alphavalue
Nov. 03 But where have the bears gone?
Latest news about Technip Energies N.V.

TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q3: High-quality growth across segments will reverse recent hit Alphavalue
But where have the bears gone?
Technip Energies Completes Russian Exit in Line with EU Sanctions, CEO Confirms MT
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
The Fed doesn't want to raise rates (but is pretending to)
Transcript : Technip Energies N.V., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Technip Energies meets Q3 result expectations despite Russian-exit RE
Technip Energies N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
TECHNIP ENERGIES : A clean-cut oversell Alphavalue
Technip Energies shares plummet after Le Monde report on supplies to Russian gas project RE
TECHNIP ENERGIES : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive Alphavalue
Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete Alphavalue
Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market? Alphavalue
Technip Energies Launches SnapLNG by T.EN?, an Innovative Modular and Standardized Solution for Low-Carbon and Accelerated Time to Market LNG Production CI
Eni Chemical Unit, Technip Energies Team Up for Plastic Waste Recycling Technology MT
Technip Energies Bags Contract for BP's Hydrogen Production Unit in Australia MT
Technip Energies N.V. Awards A Significant Contract for Hydrogen Production Unit At BP's Kwinana Biorefinery CI
TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q2: Record order intake reassuring, guidance upgrade Alphavalue
TotalEnergies Joins Technip Energies, Others to Invest in Renewable Energy Initiative Zhero Europe MT
ZHero B.V. announced that it expects to receive funding from TotalEnergies SE, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, Technip Energies N.V. and other investors CI
Vivendi's H1 earnings attributable to shareowners falls nearly 65% RE
Transcript : Technip Energies N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Step by step
Technip Energies N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Technip Energies N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI

Chart Technip Energies N.V.

Chart Technip Energies N.V.
Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Technip Energies N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
21.45EUR
Average target price
25.95EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.96%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

