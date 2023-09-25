Stock TE TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Technip Energies N.V.

Equities

TE

NL0014559478

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Euronext Paris 11:35:09 2023-09-25 am EDT
23.05 EUR -0.99% +0.70% +57.12%
08:22pm TECHNIP ENERGIES : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive
Sep. 22 Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete

TECHNIP ENERGIES : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive

September 25, 2023 at 02:22 pm EDT

Latest news about Technip Energies N.V.

TECHNIP ENERGIES : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive Alphavalue
Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete Alphavalue
Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market? Alphavalue
Technip Energies Launches SnapLNG by T.EN?, an Innovative Modular and Standardized Solution for Low-Carbon and Accelerated Time to Market LNG Production CI
Eni Chemical Unit, Technip Energies Team Up for Plastic Waste Recycling Technology MT
Technip Energies Bags Contract for BP's Hydrogen Production Unit in Australia MT
Technip Energies N.V. Awards A Significant Contract for Hydrogen Production Unit At BP's Kwinana Biorefinery CI
TECHNIP ENERGIES : Q2: Record order intake reassuring, guidance upgrade Alphavalue
TotalEnergies Joins Technip Energies, Others to Invest in Renewable Energy Initiative Zhero Europe MT
ZHero B.V. announced that it expects to receive funding from TotalEnergies SE, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, Technip Energies N.V. and other investors CI
Vivendi's H1 earnings attributable to shareowners falls nearly 65% RE
Step by step ZB
Technip Energies N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Technip Energies N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Technip Energies N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Technip Energies posts highest-ever backlog in H1, upgrades guidance RE
INTERVIEW - Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes: strong overseas activity in Q3 and $150 million in savings this year MT
Global markets live: BP, Walt Disney, Amazon, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines.... ZB
LanzaTech Global, Technip Energies to Collaborate to Transform Waste Carbon Into Ethylene MT
Technip Energies and LanzaTech to Collaborate on Breakthrough CO2-to-Ethylene Technology CI
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Tuesday MT
LanzaTech Global, Technip Energies Sign Collaboration Agreement to Develop 'Sustainable Ethylene' MT
McPhy, Technip Energies Win Contracts for Green Hydrogen Project in Netherlands MT
Djewels B.V. Contracts McPhy and Technip Energies for Green Hydrogen Project Djewels CI
Technip Energies Buys French Process Development Company Processium MT

Chart Technip Energies N.V.

Chart Technip Energies N.V.
Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Technip Energies N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
23.28EUR
Average target price
25.46EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.37%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Oil Related Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Stock Technip Energies N.V.
+57.12% 4 393 M $
SUBSEA 7 S.A. Stock Subsea 7 S.A.
+28.17% 4 066 M $
LIBERTY ENERGY INC. Stock Liberty Energy Inc.
+12.37% 3 070 M $
WORLEY LIMITED Stock Worley Limited
+14.47% 5 776 M $
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Stock Aker Solutions ASA
+19.57% 2 090 M $
TGS ASA Stock TGS ASA
+7.80% 1 780 M $
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. Stock Secure Energy Services Inc.
+10.74% 1 659 M $
SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC. Stock Select Water Solutions, Inc.
-13.53% 834 M $
BUMI ARMADA Stock Bumi Armada
+14.58% 714 M $
SIEM OFFSHORE INC. Stock Siem Offshore Inc.
+119.03% 648 M $
Oil Related Services
