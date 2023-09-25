Technip Energies N.V.
Equities
TE
NL0014559478
Oil Related Services and Equipment
|Real-time Euronext Paris 11:35:09 2023-09-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.05 EUR
|-0.99%
|+0.70%
|+57.12%
|08:22pm
|TECHNIP ENERGIES : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive
|Sep. 22
|Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete
TECHNIP ENERGIES : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive
September 25, 2023 at 02:22 pm EDT
More about the company
Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure).
Calendar
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
23.28EUR
Average target price
25.46EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.37%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+57.12%
|4 393 M $
|+28.17%
|4 066 M $
|+12.37%
|3 070 M $
|+14.47%
|5 776 M $
|+19.57%
|2 090 M $
|+7.80%
|1 780 M $
|+10.74%
|1 659 M $
|-13.53%
|834 M $
|+14.58%
|714 M $
|+119.03%
|648 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Technip Energies N.V. - Euronext Paris
- News
- Technip Energies : Technology-backed, value-driven growth is simply attractive