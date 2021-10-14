Technip Energies Wins Contract for Hydrogen Project in India

By Giulia Petroni

Technip Energies NV said Thursday that it has been awarded a contract for hydrogen generation in India by NTPC Ltd.

The engineering-and-technology company said the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract covers the delivery of a 5-megawatt hydrogen generation plant using proton exchange membrane, or PEM, electrolysis technology.

Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 0213ET