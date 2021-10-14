Log in
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

Technip Energies Wins Contract for Hydrogen Project in India

10/14/2021 | 02:14am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Technip Energies NV said Thursday that it has been awarded a contract for hydrogen generation in India by NTPC Ltd.

The engineering-and-technology company said the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract covers the delivery of a 5-megawatt hydrogen generation plant using proton exchange membrane, or PEM, electrolysis technology.

Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 0213ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NTPC LTD 1.61% 148.65 Delayed Quote.47.31%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. 0.64% 14.09 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 730 M 7 801 M 7 801 M
Net income 2021 245 M 284 M 284 M
Net cash 2021 2 421 M 2 806 M 2 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 2 508 M 2 903 M 2 907 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,09 €
Average target price 15,24 €
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Siegel Secretary, Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 903
WORLEY LIMITED-7.14%4 024
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.5.12%3 394
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-13.75%2 642
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.41.90%2 557
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.125.61%1 373