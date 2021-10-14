Technip Energies Wins Contract for Hydrogen Project in India

By Giulia Petroni
Technip Energies NV said Thursday that it has been awarded a contract for hydrogen generation in India by NTPC Ltd.
The engineering-and-technology company said the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract covers the delivery of a 5-megawatt hydrogen generation plant using proton exchange membrane, or PEM, electrolysis technology.
Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.
