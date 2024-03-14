Technip Energies: agreement to create a joint venture
The new company will be a pure player in floating offshore wind (FOW), able to offer a wide range of solutions to customers.
EkWiL will combine the human expertise, engineering and delivery capabilities, and complementary technologies of Technip Energies and SBM Offshore, creating integrated floating solutions and leading delivery offerings for the floating offshore wind market.
"The collaboration is fundamental to positioning our ambitions in a sustainable way, while managing the pace of infrastructure development and the economic challenges of these pioneering systems", commented Bruno Chabas, Managing Director of SBM Offshore.
