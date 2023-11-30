Technip Energies: creation of the Rely joint venture

Technip Energies and John Cockerill, a leader in pressurized alkaline electrolyzers, announce the effective creation of Rely, to 'respond to the urgency of scaling up solutions' playing a key role in reducing industrial CO2 emissions.



Based in Brussels, this asset-light joint venture, 60% owned by Technip Energies and 40% by John Cockerill, will draw on the expertise of over 200 hydrogen specialists worldwide.



Rely will offer complete, large-scale solutions, from services prior to the final investment decision, through to the supply of proprietary technologies, project execution, operation and maintenance.



