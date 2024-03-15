Technip Energies: green light for NZT Power project

Technip Energies, leader of a consortium with GE Vernova, and construction partner Balfour Beatty, announces that it has received a letter of intent from bp, on behalf of NZT Power Limited for the execution phase of the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power ) project in the UK.



Once completed, this project will become one of the world's first commercial-scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture, expected to capture up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year.



The project is expected to provide flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power equivalent to the average electricity needs of around 1.3 million UK homes, supporting the country's transition to a cleaner energy future.



Technip Energies, GE Vernova and Balfour Beatty, supported by Shell in the UK, form the Carbon Capture Alliance (CCA). Alliance members are deeply committed to long-term investment in the UK, and already have a significant UK presence and a mature UK supply chain.



