Technip Energies: petrochemicals contract in India
This contract includes the license, basic engineering, supply of proprietary equipment and catalysts, and associated services for a 1,500-kilotonne-per-year naphtha cracker unit at the Paradip petrochemical complex in India.
This petrochemical complex will be integrated with the existing 15-million-tonne-per-year refinery. It will be one of four projects proposed under the Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemical Investment Regions program in India.
