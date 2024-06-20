Technip Energies: petrochemicals contract in India

June 20, 2024 at 03:52 am EDT Share

Technip Energies announces that it has won a 'significant' contract (between 50 and 250 million euros in sales, depending on its terminology) from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), which will be booked in the second quarter 2024 order intake.



This contract includes the license, basic engineering, supply of proprietary equipment and catalysts, and associated services for a 1,500-kilotonne-per-year naphtha cracker unit at the Paradip petrochemical complex in India.



This petrochemical complex will be integrated with the existing 15-million-tonne-per-year refinery. It will be one of four projects proposed under the Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemical Investment Regions program in India.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.