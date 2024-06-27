Technip Energies: technology transfer with Shell

June 27, 2024 at 03:28 am EDT Share

Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies announce a technology transfer agreement to accelerate the commercialization of Technip Energies' Bio-2-Glycols technology for the production of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from glucose.



MEG is usually produced from raw materials of fossil origin to manufacture various types of polyester for packaging materials, such as plastic bottles and clothing.



With this acquisition, Technip Energies intends to offer a biosourced polyester solution by replacing raw materials of fossil origin. The group aims to market this solution, under the Bio-2-Glycols brand, in 2025.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.