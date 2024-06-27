Technip Energies: technology transfer with Shell
MEG is usually produced from raw materials of fossil origin to manufacture various types of polyester for packaging materials, such as plastic bottles and clothing.
With this acquisition, Technip Energies intends to offer a biosourced polyester solution by replacing raw materials of fossil origin. The group aims to market this solution, under the Bio-2-Glycols brand, in 2025.
