Technip Energies to Upgrade Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Aramco's Riyadh Refinery

By Giulia Petroni

Technip Energies NV said Tuesday that it has won a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s Riyadh refinery as part of a long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia's national oil company, commonly known as Saudi Aramco.

The French engineering-and-technology company said the contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment units as well as improving the performance of three existing sulfur recovery units to comply with sulfur dioxide emissions regulations.

The award is included in Technip Energies' results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 0233ET