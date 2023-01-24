Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Technip Energies N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:28 2023-01-23 am EST
17.26 EUR   +1.11%
02:34aTechnip Energies to Upgrade Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Aramco's Riyadh Refinery
DJ
01/23Bp, Project Partner Technip Energies to See Mauritania, Senegal Accomplish First Gas with floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Sail Away for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Site
AQ
01/23Bp, Project Partner Technip Energies to See Mauritania, Senegal Accomplish First Gas with floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Sail Away for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Site The African Energy Chamber congratulates and supports bp, Technip Energies as well as the Senegalese and Maurita..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technip Energies to Upgrade Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Aramco's Riyadh Refinery

01/24/2023 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


Technip Energies NV said Tuesday that it has won a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s Riyadh refinery as part of a long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia's national oil company, commonly known as Saudi Aramco.

The French engineering-and-technology company said the contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment units as well as improving the performance of three existing sulfur recovery units to comply with sulfur dioxide emissions regulations.

The award is included in Technip Energies' results for the fourth quarter of 2022.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 0233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.02% 87.99 Delayed Quote.1.90%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.69% 33 End-of-day quote.2.80%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. 1.11% 17.26 Real-time Quote.17.66%
WTI 0.08% 81.565 Delayed Quote.1.49%
All news about TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
02:34aTechnip Energies to Upgrade Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Aramco's Riyadh Refinery
DJ
01/23Bp, Project Partner Technip Energies to See Mauritania, Senegal Accomplish First Gas wi..
AQ
01/23Bp, Project Partner Technip Energies to See Mauritania, Senegal Accomplish First Gas wi..
AQ
01/18Squares bullish; BoJ confirms dovish stance
AN
01/17Milan all green; Mib touches close to 26,000
AN
01/17Technip Energies Awarded an Early Work Contract by ADNOC for Onshore Facilities for the..
AQ
01/17Technip Energies JV Wins Pre-construction Services Contract For Gas Development In UAE
MT
01/17Technip Energies N.V. Announces Award of an Early Work Contract by ADNOC for Onshore Fa..
CI
01/16Meog : KOC keeps contracting
AQ
01/16Thyssenkrupp Uhde aims to double sales, open to co-owners
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 394 M 6 950 M 6 950 M
Net income 2022 273 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2022 3 028 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 3 023 M 3 286 M 3 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Technip Energies N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,26 €
Average target price 17,41 €
Spread / Average Target 0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, CEO & Executive Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Cai Chief Technology Officer
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.17.66%3 286
WORLEY LIMITED5.60%5 796
SUBSEA 7 S.A.9.24%3 627
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-7.56%2 681
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-1.95%2 217
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA6.15%1 962