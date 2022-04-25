Technip looks beyond Russia after better than expected results

April 25 (Reuters) - French oil and gas services provider
Technip Energies expects to ramp up activity outside of
Russia this year, it said on Monday as rising demand for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) helped it to a better than expected
first-quarter profit.
"Despite near-term volatility in commodity and raw material
prices, the attractiveness of LNG, an inherently flexible energy
source, has improved and the market opportunity is
accelerating," Chief Executive Arnaud Pieton said in a
statement.
Demand for LNG is soaring as Western buyers steer clear of
Russian fuel after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls
"a special military operation".
Technip Energies said it has been working to "take
appropriate measures" regarding ongoing projects in Russia,
including its Arctic LNG 2 development project.
Project delivery in the first quarter contributed 1.3
billion euros ($1.4 billion) in revenue, including 445.4 million
euros from Arctic LNG 2.
The company said it expects to be able to fulfil its
contract on Arctic LNG 2 without breaking Western sanctions.
Technip Energies said in March that it was renouncing new
business opportunities in Russia and excluded ongoing Russian
projects from its outlook.
At the end of March 3.41 billion euros of the company's
15.63 billion euro adjusted order backlog was related to Russian
projects under execution.
The group, which specialises in engineering and technology
for the energy industry, posted adjusted recurring earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 107.3 million euros, beating
company-supplied consensus analyst forecast of 100.9 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Diana Mandiá
Editing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)