    TE   NL0014559478

TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.

(TE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 03:05:51 am EDT
12.17 EUR   -1.85%
02:40aTechnip looks beyond Russia after better than expected results
RE
01:49aTECHNIP ENERGIES N : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/08TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Announces Publication Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
PU
Technip looks beyond Russia after better than expected results

04/25/2022 | 02:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil engineering group Technip is seen on top of the company's headquarters in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris

April 25 (Reuters) - French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies expects to ramp up activity outside of Russia this year, it said on Monday as rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) helped it to a better than expected first-quarter profit.

"Despite near-term volatility in commodity and raw material prices, the attractiveness of LNG, an inherently flexible energy source, has improved and the market opportunity is accelerating," Chief Executive Arnaud Pieton said in a statement.

Demand for LNG is soaring as Western buyers steer clear of Russian fuel after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation".

Technip Energies said it has been working to "take appropriate measures" regarding ongoing projects in Russia, including its Arctic LNG 2 development project.

Project delivery in the first quarter contributed 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in revenue, including 445.4 million euros from Arctic LNG 2.

The company said it expects to be able to fulfil its contract on Arctic LNG 2 without breaking Western sanctions.

Technip Energies said in March that it was renouncing new business opportunities in Russia and excluded ongoing Russian projects from its outlook.

At the end of March 3.41 billion euros of the company's 15.63 billion euro adjusted order backlog was related to Russian projects under execution.

The group, which specialises in engineering and technology for the energy industry, posted adjusted recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 107.3 million euros, beating company-supplied consensus analyst forecast of 100.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Diana Mandiá Editing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.72% 102.29 Delayed Quote.39.19%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.58% 304.0547 Real-time Quote.78.63%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. -2.06% 12.17 Real-time Quote.-3.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.10% 74.75 Delayed Quote.2.58%
WTI -2.47% 97.759 Delayed Quote.37.39%
02:40aTechnip looks beyond Russia after better than expected results
RE
01:49aTECHNIP ENERGIES N : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/08TECHNIP ENERGIES N : Announces Publication Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results a..
PU
04/04Technip Energies to Provide Feed for Equinor Floating Offshore Wind Firefly Project in ..
CI
04/04TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. : Share buyback
CO
04/01TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. : Share buyback
CO
03/28TECHNIP ENERGIES N : publishes 2021 Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
03/25TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. : SEC Filing 20 F
CO
03/24TECHNIP ENERGIES N : convenes its 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
03/22Technip Energies Launches $33 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 6 041 M 6 512 M 6 512 M
Net income 2022 245 M 264 M 264 M
Net cash 2022 2 720 M 2 932 M 2 932 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,09x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 2 193 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 586
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Average target price 15,67 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Pieton President, CEO & Executive Director
Bruno Vibert Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Rinaldi Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Cai Chief Technology Officer
Marco Villa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-3.28%2 364
WORLEY LIMITED34.81%5 460
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.73.71%3 094
SUBSEA 7 S.A.30.45%2 704
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.194.37%2 550
TGS ASA85.62%2 037