  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  TechnipFMC plc
  News
  Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
12.35 USD   -2.53%
Technipfmc : 2022 UK Annual Report and Accounts
PU
03/16Lockheed Martin sells deep-sea mining firm to Norway's Loke
RE
03/16Norway's Loke buys UK deep-sea mining firm from Lockheed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TechnipFMC : 2022 UK Annual Report and Accounts

03/17/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
The energy architects

U.K. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022

This U.K. Annual Report and Accounts of TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC",

"the Company", "we", or "our") comprises the Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report, Remuneration Policy, and the TechnipFMC plc consolidated IFRS financial statements contained herein ("U.K. Annual Report").

This U.K. Annual Report is available for inspection at www.technipfmc.com and will be included in the materials for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on April 28, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Meeting").

U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Contents

Strategic Report

1

Letter from Our Chair and CEO

1

2022 Financial Performance

4

Company Overview

5

Business Segments

6

Business Review

19

Environmental, Social, and Governance

34

Environmental

38

Social

45

Employee Matters

48

Governance

55

Our Compliance Program

57

Supply Chain and Customer Matters

60

Health, Safety, and Security

61

Decision making and section 172 of the Companies Act

64

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

65

Directors' Report

84

Directors

84

Share Capital and Articles of Association of the Company

85

Share Repurchases

86

Significant Shareholdings

86

Directors' Indemnities

87

Company Details and Branches Outside the United Kingdom

87

Dividend

87

Employee Engagement and Business Relationship

87

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Consumption

87

Events since December 31, 2022

88

Future Developments

88

Change in Control

88

Political Donations

88

Financial Risk Management Objectives/Policies and Hedging Arrangements

88

Research and Development

89

Directors' Responsibility Statements

89

Directors' Remuneration Report

91

iii TechnipFMC

U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Introduction and Compliance Statement

91

Letter from the Chair of the Compensation and Talent Committee

92

Annual Report on Remuneration: At-a-Glance - 2022 Highlights

97

Annual Report on Remuneration: Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

100

Elements of 2022 Executive Director Compensation

103

Statement of Directors' Shareholding and Share Interests

115

Application of the policy in 2023

122

Activities of the Compensation and Talent Committee in 2022

126

Statement of Voting at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

128

Remuneration Policy

129

Approach to Recruitment Remuneration

136

Service Agreements

137

Illustrations of Application of Directors' Remuneration Policy

138

Policy on Payment for Loss of Office

139

Potential Payments upon Change in Control

140

Future Policy Table for Non-Executive Directors

141

Differences between Remuneration Policy for Executive Directors and Other Employees

142

Statement of consideration of employment conditions elsewhere in the Company

143

Statement of consideration of shareholder views

143

Changes in the Remuneration Policy

144

Independent auditors' report to the members of TechnipFMC plc

145

Consolidated Financial Statements

153

1.

Consolidated Statements of Income

154

2. Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

155

3.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

156

4.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

158

5.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

160

6.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

161

Company Financial Statements

250

1.

Company Statement of Financial Position

251

2. Company Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

252

3.

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

253

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

266

iv TechnipFMC

U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Strategic Report

Letter from Our Chair and CEO

March 17, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

2022 was a year in which we reinforced our position as the energy architect; delivering the knowledge, skills, and capabilities that help our clients address the essential need for energy security. We extended our leadership position in traditional energy, while leveraging those competences to support the energy transition. Successful collaboration, integration, and innovation are at the core of everything we do. Our capabilities and delivery models, and the strength of the energy market, have positioned us well for growth.

The bold step of forming TechnipFMC in 2017 created a pure-play company that designs, manufactures, and executes our clients' projects using our integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation ("iEPCI™") model and provides standardized configure-to-order solutions such as Subsea 2.0™. We continue to transform our industry, delivering client benefits in terms of lower costs and reduced time to first production, which drive repeat business and direct awards. From initial concept to life-of-field services, our record of delivery in traditional energy lays the foundation of our approach in offshore renewable energies.

We continued to strengthen our financial position in 2022, following the Spin-off of Technip Energies in 2021. We completed the disposal of our remaining shares of Technip Energies in the second quarter of 2022. We utilized a portion of the proceeds to further reduce our debt, providing us with the flexibility to begin shareholder distributions with the authorization of a $400 million share repurchase program. This repurchase program underscores our confidence in TechnipFMC's long-term outlook. We believe our shares are undervalued, and as a result we bought $100 million of our own stock in the second half of the year. We also reaffirmed our intent to initiate a quarterly dividend in the second half of 2023.

Growing and delivering

Our market leadership with both our Subsea and Surface Technologies businesses is continuing to accelerate, driven by the activity expansion in international markets.

We have a growing and diverse customer base in our Subsea business, and our Subsea Opportunity list - which highlights larger projects that are available to the entire industry - continues to represent a record level for potential award over the next two years. About 60% of our Subsea business came through direct or unannounced awards, with activity in all major basins. We also saw an increase in front end engineering and design ("FEED") contracts leading to awards.

In 2022, we saw increased activity in Brazil, Guyana, and the North Sea. In Brazil, we secured an EPCI contract for Petrobras Búzios 6. In Guyana, we secured contracts for ExxonMobil's Yellowtail and Gas to Energy projects, and we have been developing in-country talent at our new service base since 2017. We also signed an integrated FEED ("iFEED™") contract for Equinor's BM-C-33 development offshore Brazil, which will be the industry's largest integrated project award to date.

Activity was not limited to South America. In Norway, we secured our first iEPCI™ with Wintershall Dea for its Maria revitalization project, and in the United Kingdom ("U.K."), we won the EPCI contract for Shell's Jackdaw development. We also secured the subsea production system scope for TotalEnergies's CLOV3 development, Angola - the first call-off on our framework agreement with TotalEnergies, which will use our configure-to-order Subsea 2.0™ technology. In addition, we

1 TechnipFMC

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 21:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
