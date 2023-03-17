TechnipFMC : 2022 UK Annual Report and Accounts

U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Strategic Report

Letter from Our Chair and CEO

March 17, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

2022 was a year in which we reinforced our position as the energy architect; delivering the knowledge, skills, and capabilities that help our clients address the essential need for energy security. We extended our leadership position in traditional energy, while leveraging those competences to support the energy transition. Successful collaboration, integration, and innovation are at the core of everything we do. Our capabilities and delivery models, and the strength of the energy market, have positioned us well for growth.

The bold step of forming TechnipFMC in 2017 created a pure-play company that designs, manufactures, and executes our clients' projects using our integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation ("iEPCI™") model and provides standardized configure-to-order solutions such as Subsea 2.0™. We continue to transform our industry, delivering client benefits in terms of lower costs and reduced time to first production, which drive repeat business and direct awards. From initial concept to life-of-field services, our record of delivery in traditional energy lays the foundation of our approach in offshore renewable energies.

We continued to strengthen our financial position in 2022, following the Spin-off of Technip Energies in 2021. We completed the disposal of our remaining shares of Technip Energies in the second quarter of 2022. We utilized a portion of the proceeds to further reduce our debt, providing us with the flexibility to begin shareholder distributions with the authorization of a $400 million share repurchase program. This repurchase program underscores our confidence in TechnipFMC's long-term outlook. We believe our shares are undervalued, and as a result we bought $100 million of our own stock in the second half of the year. We also reaffirmed our intent to initiate a quarterly dividend in the second half of 2023.

Growing and delivering

Our market leadership with both our Subsea and Surface Technologies businesses is continuing to accelerate, driven by the activity expansion in international markets.

We have a growing and diverse customer base in our Subsea business, and our Subsea Opportunity list - which highlights larger projects that are available to the entire industry - continues to represent a record level for potential award over the next two years. About 60% of our Subsea business came through direct or unannounced awards, with activity in all major basins. We also saw an increase in front end engineering and design ("FEED") contracts leading to awards.

In 2022, we saw increased activity in Brazil, Guyana, and the North Sea. In Brazil, we secured an EPCI contract for Petrobras Búzios 6. In Guyana, we secured contracts for ExxonMobil's Yellowtail and Gas to Energy projects, and we have been developing in-country talent at our new service base since 2017. We also signed an integrated FEED ("iFEED™") contract for Equinor's BM-C-33 development offshore Brazil, which will be the industry's largest integrated project award to date.

Activity was not limited to South America. In Norway, we secured our first iEPCI™ with Wintershall Dea for its Maria revitalization project, and in the United Kingdom ("U.K."), we won the EPCI contract for Shell's Jackdaw development. We also secured the subsea production system scope for TotalEnergies's CLOV3 development, Angola - the first call-off on our framework agreement with TotalEnergies, which will use our configure-to-order Subsea 2.0™ technology. In addition, we