Strategic Report

Letter from Our Chair and CEO

Dear Shareholders,

We closed out a solid year having achieved notable contributions towards the transformation of our industry, while delivering value to our clients. Our ability to improve project economics, primarily through the acceleration of first production, strengthens our alliances and drives growth in direct awards to our Company. As a result, our Subsea inbound orders in 2023 increased 45 percent versus the prior year and included a record level of integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (''iEPCI™'') projects.

I am particularly pleased with the quality of the inbound we received in the year, with iEPCI™, Subsea Services, and direct awards exceeding 70 percent of total Subsea orders, reflecting the positive outcomes of our strong client relationships and project selectivity. The number of clients adopting Subsea 2.0® is also increasing - now including Equinor in Brazil, ExxonMobil in Guyana, and Chevron in Australia. Subsea 2.0® is a standardized configure-to-order product offering with shorter lead times due to our focus on lean methodology in the design, engineering, and manufacturing processes.

We are seeing similar qualitative improvements in Surface Technologies. This has resulted in improved financial performance, higher cash generation, and greater consistency in delivering on our annual commitments.

We remain committed to returning more than 60 percent of annual free cash flow to our shareholders through at least 2025. In support of our commitment, we initiated a quarterly dividend that represented $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. We also increased our share repurchase authorization by $400 million, which grew our total authorization to $800 million. In 2023, we returned nearly $250 million to shareholders through both share repurchases and dividends.

We believe that our capital allocation policy aligns with shareholder interests, supported by changes to our business and execution models, both of which are driving sustainable improvement in our financial performance. The market continued to recognize the strength and differentiation of our offering, with our share price increasing 65 percent during the calendar year. While 2023 was a period of strong growth for our Company, we see further strength ahead driven by the durability and resiliency of this cycle.

An evolving market

The demand for energy will continue to grow. However, we believe that the market's evolution will differ from the past, driven by three major trends. First, a shift in capital investment flows, which we believe will largely be directed to the offshore and Middle East markets. Second, an increased role for new technologies for both conventional and new energies to drive market expansion. And third, an expanded role for subsea services, driven by the needs of growing and aging infrastructure.

This backdrop, combined with our unique capabilities, gives us the confidence to increase our expectations for Subsea inbound to reach $30 billion over the three-year period ending 2025. The significant increase in our order outlook will provide additional growth in backlog and further extend the execution of our project portfolio through the end of the decade.

Continuing transformation

2024 began with a glimpse of the future with the announcement of our major iEPCI™ contract for Petrobras's Mero 3 HISEP® project. The significance of this project for the subsea industry cannot be overstated. It will be the first to use subsea processing to capture carbon dioxide (''CO2'') rich dense gases directly from the well stream for injection back into the reservoir.