TechnipFMC : Access to transcript 0 09/22/2020 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REFINITIV STREETEVENTS EDITED TRANSCRIPT FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual EVENT DATE/TIME: SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM GMT REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S Maryann T. Mannen TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S William Andrew Herbert Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service P R E S E N T A T I O N William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. Good afternoon. Thank you. We're really pleased to have Technip FTI in this afternoon's panel. Maryann Mannen, the Chief Financial Officer of the enterprise; and our good friend, Matt Seinsheimer, Head of their excellent IR team. Let's dive right in, Maryann because we got about 30 minutes here, and we're going to cover, hopefully, close to 10 topics. Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Let's start with the separation. This is likely, at least from my standpoint, one of the more important catalysts in rekindling new money interest in your stock. Can you provide any illumination and update as to the requirements to effectuate a separation? And in broad terms, when we should expect that to happen? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Sure. Thanks, Bill, and thank you for the opportunity to spend some time together, and thank you all for your attention. First and foremost, let me say, when we made the decision, I'd say, sort of mid-March to pause the spin, obviously taken with a lot of concern, certainly a lot of consideration at the time. As you know, we believe very strongly in the strategic rationale behind the separation into 2 diversified pure-play companies. The world was a tad bit different, if you will, at the time we made that decision. We were headed into growth markets, really, as we looked at the opportunity set for LNG. We were sitting on very healthy and robust, in what we perceive to be, growing backlogs in both of those businesses. We believe we were successful with demonstrating a business model that would have a sustainable change in deepwater development, and we were ready to turn our sights to continuing to improve other areas of the, what we would call, the remaining business of TechnipFMC and certainly look at the opportunity set for Technip Energies. So we paused at that particular time because there was a tremendous amount of uncertainty. It was the beginning days and the uncertainty around COVID, and how that would impact behaviors, human life, our decisions. And at the same time, we were experiencing quite a bit of volatility in the commodity price, we know that. And certainly, therefore, the behaviors and the reactions of our clients to the challenges happening between Saudi and Russia, to the volatile oil price and then the impact of COVID and how that will all come together. So the decision to pause was based on a series of those variables that were changing quite rapidly. And probably more importantly, we really didn't have much in the way of certainty in terms of -- in the outcome. So to address your question, where do we stand today, the world is a different place, and we continue to look at some of those same factors that framed our decision before and those factors and how they will play out over the coming time. We fully recognize the impact that the decision has. We're well aware of the need to come to resolution quickly. We remain committed to do so. 2 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual We said that we wanted to be able to have no more than a 90-day window from the point in time in which we said we were ready to enact that spin, and we remain committed to that. Why? Because we recognize that we did create what I would call a bit of information desire that we couldn't fulfill as an organization as we were continuing to migrate through all of that. So we're looking at structure. We're looking at those variables that caused us to pause and, again, recognizing that we need to bring resolution as quickly as possible. Let me pause there, Bill, and see if that answers the question. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service It does, but I have a few follow-ups. So is there any particular kind of metric or, like, financial threshold that you need to attain in order to affect the separation? Or is it just that there is such a wide range of outcomes in the near to intermediate term that there's no way that you can kind of stick the landing here as we're kind of navigating through this purgatory and this pandemic? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. I think it's pretty hard to say. It's -- we need to look for this one or that one. It is a convergence and, I'll say, a confluence of the proper set of metrics that we want to see. Certainly, as we look at things that have been critically important, they remain critically important, liquidity, balance sheet strength, those are -- those remain important tenets of the separation. There isn't one that we point to. I can't say, "Well, Bill, on the day that this happens, we'll be ready to do that." I think there are some triggers that are obvious in terms of what would need to happen. As you know, we just gave guidance for 2020, right? So we're beginning to see a level of stability. Our understanding from our clients are improving in terms of what their path forward is. And all those things are truly helping. But there's no single one element. We want to ensure that we've got 2 very viable entities as we move towards separation. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service In the realm of aspiration, but I think it's plausible, in the event that we get a vaccine, at least the science is validated by year-end and it's increasingly distributed over the course of 2021 and a sustained normalization with regard to global reopening is unfolding, would it be unreasonable to expect that a separation would occur next year? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. I don't think solely a vaccine is the answer. I think a vaccine certainly helps build stability and confidence, just sort of an overall underlying operations. I think a commodity price is a critical component there as well. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Yes. I think they would go hand-in-hand with all due respect, but... Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO I think you're probably right. 3 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Yes. But I hear you. All right. Good. So let's move on with regard to the business at hand. And to kind of start here, Doug on the Q2 call struck me by the following, which was basically expressing essentially a shrink to grow strategy. And, "we will need fewer assets to deliver more comprehensive solutions. We will have fewer operating bases, service, facilities and manufacturing sites. We are optimizing our operations across geographies. And if economic returns don't make sense, we will look to exit. We will have a smaller fleet. We will continue to rightsize our assets," and on and on. So can you provide specific examples where this is taking place? And let's just kind of start with Subsea. By what order of magnitude is your capacity and footprint being reduced? And as a follow-on to that, what's going to be the percentage reduction in your offshore vessel fleet? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Sure. So let's try to take Subsea first, as you suggest. So first and foremost, let's talk about the things that have happened already. One, as we look out over the last year or so, one of the things that we did in response to our plan to continue to drive a more standardized footprint with respect to the adoption of 2.0 technology, our lighter footprint, our smaller footprint, et cetera, we actually reduced by 50% the global manufacturing capacity for trees and controls and manifolds. And I'll come back to talk about umbilicals and flexibles, et cetera, here in a second. But if we look at that for a moment, we had 4 major facilities for the manufacturer of that, along with some auxiliary. And we believe that we could reduce that to 2 major locations. And that's been enacted and largely, that's the way that we operate today. One of your -- so important piece in terms of that overall footprint there. As we think about the growth, and we believe strongly that over the next several years, we're going to begin to see the recovery, we're going to see units, if you will. We like to think about projects in terms of iEPCI, but obviously, there's a portion of that that's unit-driven, i.e. trees. And so we do see that demand grow. We think what we're able to do is actually maintain and improve our throughput as we reduce the amount of hours and the complexity of that equipment on a smaller footprint. So basically, said more simply, we can get a lot more through a lot less, right? And so that is really where we're driving to improve the efficiency as we see the growth happen, kind of point one. We've talked this year about headcount reductions. And there's more in Subsea to happen. We've done a lot in Surface, and I know we'll talk about that in a moment. But we're on a path right now for the back half of the year for further reductions in Subsea, as we have been communicating. And part of that is due to our ability to have the vertical integration, the benefit of iEPCI and having really an organization and a workforce that has the capability to manage across the full spectrum of those projects. And so there's another example. When we look at umbilicals and flexibles, this year, we've taken a real hard look at that footprint, and we've made some reductions and announcements. You've seen that probably reflected in some of our cost in reducing the footprint there, a facility for umbilicals and similarly a consolidation in Brazil. So a lot of action, I think as we look at the footprint for Subsea, to allow us to benefit from 2.0 integrated and then be able to grow on a much smaller footprint. Let me pause there and see if you've got a follow-up on Subsea. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service No, that's fine. You were sort of referencing the inevitable growth that is to come in Subsea. Let me explore that for a second because it just seems like for the next probably 2-plus years, the increased call on OPEC production, driven by normalizing demand, can be largely fulfilled through the reactivation of shut-in production, most of which resides in OPEC Plus, it's mostly onshore plus Russia. And then it just seems that, God willing, if there's a cycle with duration in ceiling, that the incremental production gains can be more easily realized through shorter cycle production onshore. Lower 48 would be one. What drives the growth offshore and Subsea? Yes... 4 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO So look, we've been talking about our outlook and I'm certainly -- and I know I'll say this in a tongue-and-cheek way, I'm certainly not saying this is next week and next month, and I'm looking at sort of that short to midterm opportunity set. When we look at the major project opportunity set, what we see is a shifting to the right, as you clearly say. At one point, we said there was about 50% of the opportunity set that was moving within a 2-year window to the right, and that was sort of our earlier view. And then as we came in a little bit tighter around the second quarter, we talked about a handful of projects as well that we're actually moving into this 24-month window, so fundamentally reducing that push out to about 30%. So when we look in the range of the $250 million value projects to $1 billion over the next 24 months, we see a fairly significant opportunity set. And as you know, we tend to think we have the largest share, and we certainly have the ability to continue to garner that share with iEPCI and the 2.0 technology. So when I talk about the potential for growth, I think about this year, it's fairly minimal in terms of the number of trees, et cetera, somewhere between 75 through the middle of this year. 100 maybe is the full year forecast. And when we look out for the next year, that number is growing. It looks like it could be somewhere in the range of about 150. And again, when you get out beyond 2021, right, it's really hard to visualize. But I think there's a series of projects, as we look to replace that decline there, that have the ability to be economic in this range of oil price. And we continue to see, based on the conversations with our clients, particularly around the brownfield opportunities, some growth in that. And that's just how we're viewing it. And then as you know, Bill, we've got a services business. We see an opportunity set as we look at close to 50% of the assets that are out there, risers, flexibles, umbilicals, trees, controls, it presents a fairly healthy platform for us to continue to provide services to our clients and look for some growth there. So that's how we -- that's how we're thinking about it today. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. To make sure I heard this correctly. So 75 to 100 trees possibly for 2020 and as much as 150 for next year. So we're talking about 50% to like 100% growth? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. That 75, I think, is what we're seeing year-to-date. If you struck it at the middle of the year, there's been about 75 trees awarded so far in 2020. So that's why I'm saying based on our inbound for the back half of the year, as we look at it, that tree count is going to grow. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service So -- right. So let's say you actually end up kind of getting 100 trees industry-wide for 2020, you're quite confident in the 150 for next year as you see it right now? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. And you know, right, we're just depending on the timing of one project versus another, if it happens in this year versus the next, that can sway that. But I do think when we say we're confident, we are seeing the potential when you look at the project awards that, that number can grow from '20 into '21. Yes. 5 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service What do you think is the -- so that's a pretty optimistic outlook. And look, given your platform, there's reason -- there's every reason why people should listen to you as opposed to others with regard to offshore visibility, on the one hand. On the other hand, the large-cap integrated service companies seem to be pretty cautious with regard to the evolution of offshore spend. What do you think the disconnect is between your view and their view is? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Look, I don't think we have necessarily a significantly different view on that offshore spend, right? I mean I think when we look at the opportunity set that we have, we look at those projects, and then we also have a group of projects that we're working on that aren't necessarily viewed by others, right? We have our approach around the iEPCI. And so we have, if you will, a set of projects that we are working on today that may not have full visibility. And so we look at those projects that we're working on in iEPCI. We look at the potential for the list there. We're aligning that with the conversations with our clients. If we think about activity that's happening in Norway, as an example, certainly, some incentives there for projects to move forward. As you know, we've been a very big supplier to Petrobras in the Brazilian market. We were just successful in announcing that award and putting it in our backlog, further confirming our conviction around the in and around $4 billion number this year, Bill. So I think there's certainly a set of probabilities that could say we would see an increase. I don't -- I'm not trying to profess that we -- that there's an absolute around that. But if you look at the potential for certain of these projects based on what we're seeing, there's a potential for growth in '21. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Got it. And with regard to your 2020 guidance, Doug effectively reaffirmed $4 billion in subsea inbound for this year. You did $1.7 billion in the first half, and that basically implies a pretty robust number for the second half, call it, $2.3 billion or thereabouts. Are there any major projects for the second half of this year which you think are more likely to be awarded? And moreover, how's the pricing associated with the projects that you're sort of bidding on right now? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Sure. So look, Mero 2 is one of those projects, right? We just announced it. It certainly contributes to the requirement for the back half of the year in a pretty robust project there. So step one. We are certainly tracking a few other projects that we think -- they're larger in nature, obviously, that have a high degree of award potential in the remaining, where are we, 4 months -- it is September isn't it already, in the remaining 4 months of this year. And then keep in mind, as you know, that we've got typically every quarter, our subsea service is inbound. And then if you go back and as long as time as you want to, every quarter, we typically have those smaller projects, those tiebacks, et cetera, that will make that up. And so my point is it's not like we need a multitude of major projects to get there. We need 1 or 2. We need services to continue and that sort of steady base of projects to happen. So we remain fairly certain around our $4 billion. 6 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. With regard to your margin guidance, you did 7.2% in this second quarter, which was down 120 bps quarter-on-quarter and 500 bps year-over-year. Your guidance calls for at least 8.5% margins for the full year, which implies 9% plus margins in the second half. So what's driving the margin uplift in the second half, 9-plus percent versus 7.2% in Q2? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. So look, we have a projection in the back half of the year of the projects and the key milestones that we're going to achieve as we continue to make progress. Part of that is predicated on improving efficiency in our facilities. If we think about Q1 and Q2, the impact of certain facilities being shut for a period of time, government regulation due to COVID, and now all of our manufacturing operations are up and running. Not every one of them is operating at pristine efficiency, but we are certainly learning how to operate in this environment, obviously, focused on the health and safety of every one of our employees, but we are beginning to operate more and more efficiently. And so I think if you think about just the efficiency of the operation, point one. Point two and your -- one of your initial questions to me was really around cost reduction. And we'll begin to see the benefits of some of the activities in Subsea that happened in the first half, and there's more to happen in the back half of the year. And so the benefit of cost reduction will continue to flow through as well. And that's what gives us confidence in the back half of the year. We can -- we have that visibility. Our relationship with our clients have taught us a lot, right? As you know, when we -- first quarter, we really knew very little. We've continued to have good dialogue. Those conversations are really helpful in understanding where they are in their evolution. We're not at 100%, but we felt like we knew enough about the trajectory for the back half of the year. We're -- probably this number is beyond 70% of knowledge with our clients. And all that gives us good visibility to that back half of the year. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Got it. What do you think is a reasonable kind of targeted mid-cycle margin for Subsea? And let's just say within the next 2 years, you've got, call it, a 50% growth at least in subsea tree awards for next year. You are continuing to rightsize the business, sort of cost out actions. You should get some improving absorption over the next 2 years. What do you think is a reasonable aspiration on that? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Look, Bill, I think you articulated very well everything that I would have said in response to what are the key drivers. You've articulated them very well. I think the one variable which you've asked about is the pricing, right? And in this environment, what is happening with new bids. And so I think, obviously, we remain very disciplined. But pricing will be a variable. That will affect that point in time. But let's, for a moment, say, that's not the case. We certainly see from a mid-cycle standpoint all of the things that you put to work. We should be able to see mid-rangedouble-digit margins as we see that recovery. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Right. As a mid-teen margins or low double-digit margins? 7 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO No. I would say mid-teen. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. Got it. All right. And just very quickly, it strikes me as sort of the -- the sort of awkward presence in your portfolio is your North American service business. And getting back to Doug's comments on the second quarter call, "if the economic returns don't make sense, we will look to exit." I mean is that a core business for you now at this stage? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Look, I don't think there is any one business in its entirety that we would not consider core. Doug's comments are very much pointed at we are requiring -- we demand efficiency from all of the businesses we operate. We either need to fix them or we need to exit them. And I think that's a very critical element of what we need to do. When we think about the kinds of things that we're doing, as you know, we're driving toward trying to help in the North American business with well efficiency, trying to support the client in reducing that cost and driving toward a more production-focused business. So we do believe there's opportunities there that we see to further improve the operational effectiveness even given the rig counts that we're seeing today. We've taken a significant amount of action. We started in the fourth quarter of last year to more appropriately, I'll say, rightsize and structure that business from a cost perspective. We took immediate actions in Q1. You heard us say savings incremental of another $100 million. We've exited facilities. We've closed some facilities. Much of that is sustainable. As we look out, there's obviously some -- as rig count would grow that we would need to add costs back, some of that being sustainable. And so we're working very diligently across the entire portfolio but in particular there, where it's been hit the hardest given the North American market. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. Got it. And let's switch gears to On/Off or sort of now known as Technip Energies. I'm just curious as to -- so guidance for this year calls for 10% margins, which implies 9% to 9.5% margins for the second half of the year. Q2 margins were 10.6%, which were flat to down quarter-on-quarter and down 800 bps year-over-year. The sort of presumption has been that as Yamal becomes less prominent and its backlog continues to bleed lower that the On/Off margins would sort of revert back to typical E&C margins with the exception that LNG drives a higher-than-average margin. So how should we think about the evolution of margins here beyond 2020? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. Look, I think you're right. What we've always -- and we continue to say is, as Yamal becomes a smaller piece of the profitability, that we can begin to see a return. But keep in mind, in '21, we will still have the final -- if you will, the final unwinding or the final phases of Yamal. So Yamal will still be part of the portfolio for 2021 as we evaluate what costs, if any, may be necessary. So know that there are -- there would be a contribution from Yamal in '21. I'd also say, I wouldn't assume that we return to sort of a more normal level in '21. I think that's probably a bit too soon. And I also think you want to consider, as we look at the trajectory, as you called out, right, our LNG margins are typically incremental to our average normal margins. We now are in early stages of projects, projects like Arctic. And when you think about '21 or even beyond that, we're going to begin to get through critical milestones on that project and assuming we execute well. 8 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual As you know, we've been very fortunate to be selected by Sempra Energy for their Costa Azul project. We continue to expect that project to FID according to the client's external comments. And so that project will begin to flow through in '21 and then the opportunity for other LNG projects. So just keep that in mind as you're thinking about the trajectory. But again, back to '21, we will still have contribution from Yamal. So I wouldn't want you to think that '21 is a year of immediate return to more normalized margins. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service So I mean it doesn't even sound like 2021 margins should be lower year-over-year. I mean is that fair to say? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Look, there's a range of outcomes, Bill, as you would say. But I certainly don't -- at this early stage, I don't think we're ready to provide clarity specifically on the margins. So just a little too soon. Yes. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Fair point. And I think your commentary has been helpful. So with regard to free cash flow -- we got a little bit of time left here. So I want to end with this with free cash flow and the balance sheet. Your guidance calls for anywhere from breakeven to like $150 million in positive free cash flow for the year. I think you did negative $240 million in the first half. So in order to hit $150 million for the year, that means close to $400 million in the second half. Is that the right math, first of all? And how do we get there in the second half of the year in the event you hit the kind of upper end of your target? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes. So look, the outcome is predicated on a certain set of assumptions, right? We've got project awards. We've got project milestones. There's a series of assumptions that are included in that. As we sit here today, I don't think there's anything that has changed dramatically from what we looked at in the second quarter to sort of where we see today. The back half of the year, we're going to see higher profitability just based on the guidance that we provided you, so kind of point one. Always in our first half, and you can go back for the last few years, our first half of the year tends to have some onetime events that don't repeat in the back half of the year. And achieving certain project milestones is also a part of that decision. And then lastly, I'd say we are achieving cost reductions, and the benefit of that. It comes to fruition as well. So yes, I think you're thinking about that. Obviously, there's a working capital component in there as we think about project evolution. But we feel pretty good about that range between breakeven and $150 million. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. And finally, last question, and maybe one of the more important ones as it relates to valuation. At the end of the second quarter, you had $4.8 billion in cash, $2.8 billion of which, I think, was held by JVs. Of the $2.8 billion in cash held by JVs, how much of this amount is net to FTI? 9 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Yes, sure. So of that JV, that $2.8 billion, think about it in this way. As you know, we've tried to give good disclosure there. There's a little over $1 billion that's held for potential contract liabilities for Yamal. And as you know, given the split on this project, and depending on how you think about it, I think it's been 14 or 15 consecutive quarters now where we've actually improved the profitability on this project. And so if that were to continue to be the case, you can assume 50% of that on a pretax basis would be cash net to TechnipFMC. The balance of that is work for our Arctic project, which, as you know, we are the single largest owner of that project. That's in the range based on the analysis that we presented when we announced it, in and about 80% range. And then it starts to get pretty small after that, small projects. So Yamal, big piece of that, 50% potential pretax to come to us. Arctic, we are -- that cash is there, obviously, to execute the project, but we are 80% of that. That makes up the lion's share of that assessment, Bill. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. So the $1.4 billion from Arctic, $500 million from Yamal. So of the $2.8 billion, effectively $2 billion is net to you, correct, of that JV amount? Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO I'm going to slightly correct something that I heard you say because I think you attributed all the balance to Arctic. And all that I was trying to say is the next biggest piece is Arctic, and then there's a few other projects like BAPCO and then a few other smaller projects. So all of that balance is not Arctic, but a good portion of that balance is Arctic. Yes. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Okay. Got it. All right. Well, listen, Maryann, really appreciate your time and your insights as always. Matt Seinsheimer, thank you very much. All the best to you. Stay safe and well. Thank you. Maryann T. Mannen - TechnipFMC plc - Executive VP & CFO Thank you for your time, Bill. Thank you all. William Andrew Herbert - Simmons & Company International, Research Division - MD, Head of Energy Research & Senior Research Analyst of Oil Service Sure. Bye-bye. 10 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 / 6:15PM, FTI.N - TechnipFMC PLC at Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual D I S C L A I M E R Refinitiv reserves the right to make changes to documents, content, or other information on this web site without obligation to notify any person of such changes. In the conference calls upon which Event Transcripts are based, companies may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statement based on a number of important factors and risks, which are more specifically identified in the companies' most recent SEC filings. Although the companies may indicate and believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate or incorrect and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN EVENT TRANSCRIPTS IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE CONFERENCE CALLS. IN NO WAY DOES REFINITIV OR THE APPLICABLE COMPANY ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY EVENT TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS. ©2020, Refinitiv. All Rights Reserved. 13380551-2020-09-03T18:36:45.617 11 REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TechnipFMC plc published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:49:06 UTC 0 All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC 05:50p TECHNIPFMC : Access to transcript PU 05:16p TECHNIPFMC : to Present at the Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Deci.. BU 04:11p TECHNIPFMC PLC : Notification of Major Interest in Shares BU 09/16 TECHNIPFMC : PDMR Notification AQ 09/15 TECHNIPFMC PLC : PDMR Notification BU 09/09 TECHNIPFMC : Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference presentation PU 09/03 TECHNIPFMC : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference BU 08/31 TECHNIPFMC : to Address Attendees at the Simmons Energy Gleneagles Conference BU 08/31 TECHNIPFMC PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right.. CO 08/20 PETROLEO BRASILEIRO S A : TechnipFMC wins Subsea EPCI for the Libra Consortium's.. AQ