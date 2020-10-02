TechnipFMC : Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Arnaud Pieton has been named President and CEO-elect, Technip Energies, effective immediately. The Company has also announced the appointment of Jonathan Landes to the role of President, Subsea.

Mr. Pieton has been with the Company since 2004 and held multiple leadership positions across the Company, including Vice President, Projects. He most recently served as the Company’s President, Subsea since 2018. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President, People & Culture, as well as President, Asia Pacific Region, where he was responsible for the Onshore/Offshore business (now Technip Energies).

Mr. Landes, who has 25 years of experience in the energy sector, most recently served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Subsea, where he had global responsibility for all commercial strategy, and front-end engineering activities. He played a critical role in the successful introduction of the Company’s integrated business model – iEPCITM – and new technologies, including Subsea 2.0TM. Throughout his career, he has held roles in project management, operations, sales and marketing, technology and services.

These appointments follow the resignation of Catherine MacGregor, who will leave the Company to work for a Company client, Engie.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated “I am pleased to announce Arnaud Pieton’s appointment to President and CEO-elect of Technip Energies. Arnaud has extensive operational experience in EPC and subsea, and he has made significant contributions as a member of TechnipFMC’s executive team. I am confident in his ability to continue to drive the excellent project performance and strategy of Technip Energies.”

Mr. Pferdehirt continued, “Jonathan Landes has held both operational and commercial roles in Subsea and is a natural successor to Arnaud. Jon’s commitment to client success, through close and long-standing relationships, will continue to drive change in the industry and ensure our continued leadership.”

“Finally, I would like to thank Catherine MacGregor for her many contributions, including her leadership of Technip Energies. I wish her all the best and look forward to working with her as a client.”

