Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC plc    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/02 03:15:56 pm
6.415 USD   +2.31%
02:30pTECHNIPFMC : Announces Executive Leadership Changes
BU
09:58aTechnipFMC Appoints Margareth Ovrum To Its Board of Directors
AQ
08:20aTECHNIPFMC : Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : Announces Executive Leadership Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Arnaud Pieton has been named President and CEO-elect, Technip Energies, effective immediately. The Company has also announced the appointment of Jonathan Landes to the role of President, Subsea.

Mr. Pieton has been with the Company since 2004 and held multiple leadership positions across the Company, including Vice President, Projects. He most recently served as the Company’s President, Subsea since 2018. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President, People & Culture, as well as President, Asia Pacific Region, where he was responsible for the Onshore/Offshore business (now Technip Energies).

Mr. Landes, who has 25 years of experience in the energy sector, most recently served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Subsea, where he had global responsibility for all commercial strategy, and front-end engineering activities. He played a critical role in the successful introduction of the Company’s integrated business model – iEPCITM – and new technologies, including Subsea 2.0TM. Throughout his career, he has held roles in project management, operations, sales and marketing, technology and services.

These appointments follow the resignation of Catherine MacGregor, who will leave the Company to work for a Company client, Engie.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated “I am pleased to announce Arnaud Pieton’s appointment to President and CEO-elect of Technip Energies. Arnaud has extensive operational experience in EPC and subsea, and he has made significant contributions as a member of TechnipFMC’s executive team. I am confident in his ability to continue to drive the excellent project performance and strategy of Technip Energies.”

Mr. Pferdehirt continued, “Jonathan Landes has held both operational and commercial roles in Subsea and is a natural successor to Arnaud. Jon’s commitment to client success, through close and long-standing relationships, will continue to drive change in the industry and ensure our continued leadership.”

“Finally, I would like to thank Catherine MacGregor for her many contributions, including her leadership of Technip Energies. I wish her all the best and look forward to working with her as a client.”

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry, delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
02:30pTECHNIPFMC : Announces Executive Leadership Changes
BU
09:58aTechnipFMC Appoints Margareth Ovrum To Its Board of Directors
AQ
08:20aTECHNIPFMC : Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript
PU
10/01TECHNIPFMC PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01TECHNIPFMC : Appoints Margareth Øvrum To Its Board of Directors
BU
10/01EXXON MOBIL : TechnipFMC Awarded a Large Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Payara D..
AQ
10/01TECHNIPFMC : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Sc..
AQ
10/01TECHNIPFMC : Awarded Significant Ethylene Furnaces Modernization Contract Stimul..
AQ
10/01TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract From Exxon Mobil Subsidiary in Guyana
DJ
10/01TECHNIPFMC : Awarded a Large Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Payara Development
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 840 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 096 M - -
Net cash 2020 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,91x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 2 818 M 2 818 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 11,67 $
Last Close Price 6,27 $
Spread / Highest target 363%
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Pascal Colombani Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-70.76%2 818
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-62.66%20 835
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-54.35%9 813
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-50.21%8 375
DIALOG GROUP10.72%5 190
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-11.43%4 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group