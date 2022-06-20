Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TechnipFMC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
6.590 USD   -4.49%
04:16pTechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/17TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies for Subsea 2.0 Production Systems
AQ
06/16TechnipFMC Gets 'Significant' Contract to Supply Subsea Production Systems to TotalEnergies EP Angola
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/20/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Company will also host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yytvtob9.

An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
04:16pTechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/17TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies for Subsea 2.0 Production Syst..
AQ
06/16TechnipFMC Gets 'Significant' Contract to Supply Subsea Production Systems to TotalEner..
MT
06/16TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies for Subsea 2.0™ Producti..
BU
06/16TechnipFMC Awards Significant Contract by TotalEnergies for Subsea 2.0 Production Syste..
CI
06/09TechnipFMC plc - How a work placement at TechnipFMC changed a prize-winning apprentice'..
AQ
06/08TECHNIPFMC : How a work placement at TechnipFMC changed a prize-winning apprentice's life
PU
06/01TechnipFMC - Boosting the production of brownfield wells through Riserless Light Well I..
AQ
06/01TechnipFMC plc - Boosting the production of brownfield wells through Riserless Light We..
AQ
05/31TECHNIPFMC : Boosting the production of brownfield wells through Riserless Light Well Inte..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHNIPFMC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 664 M - -
Net income 2022 50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 006 M 3 006 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 19 103
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6,59 $
Average target price 10,89 $
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.32%3 006
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.34%51 789
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY24.56%29 508
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.57%28 584
NOV INC.21.55%6 469
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%4 086