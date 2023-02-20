Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TechnipFMC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
14.01 USD    0.00%
04:16pTechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension (GIRLIFEX) Project
BU
02/17TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor's Irpa Development
AQ
02/17Equinor Contracts TechnipFMC for Two Subsea Production Systems in Norwegian Continental Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension (GIRLIFEX) Project

02/20/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) contract to supply flexible pipe and associated hardware for the first subsea life extension project by TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Block 17 Partners in West Africa.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of flowlines and connectors for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIRLIFEX), offshore Angola. The flexible pipes will extend the life of the Girassol field by bypassing the rigid pipe bundles installed before production began in 2001.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Awards like GIRLIFEX are a result of the trust we have built up with our long-term clients and partners by continually delivering for them. We are delighted that TotalEnergies EP Angola is showing continued confidence in our technologies and integration capabilities.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million. This award was included in inbound orders in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimated,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
04:16pTechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Ex..
BU
02/17TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor's Irpa Development
AQ
02/17Equinor Contracts TechnipFMC for Two Subsea Production Systems in Norwegian Continental..
MT
02/16TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Subsea Project by Equinor for the Verdande Field
BU
02/16TechnipFMC plc Wins Significant Subsea Project by Equinor for the Verdande Field
CI
02/16TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor's Irpa Development
BU
02/16TechnipFMC Awards Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor's Irpa Development
CI
02/10Victrex sees "steady start" as price increases offset a drop in sales
AN
02/01Technipfmc Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
02/01TechnipFMC Awarded Large Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for AKER BP's Utsira High Dev..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHNIPFMC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 661 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -213x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 255 M 6 255 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 103
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,01 $
Average target price 14,86 $
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.93%6 255
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-0.22%75 753
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-7.24%33 000
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 933
NOV INC.3.73%8 513
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED11.46%4 781