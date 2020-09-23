Log in
TechnipFMC plc    FTI

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 11:44:00 am
6.495 USD   -4.34%
TECHNIPFMC : Energy Transition at Technip Energies
PU
TECHNIPFMC : to Present at the Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference
AQ
TECHNIPFMC : Access to transcript
PU
TechnipFMC : Energy Transition at Technip Energies

09/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT

View | September 23, 2020

Energy Transition at Technip Energies Our four-pillar framework for energy transition enables us to accelerate the journey to a low-carbon society.

Catherine MacGregor, President of Technip Energies, discusses how Technip Energies (a segment of TechnipFMC) has structured its framework for energy transition around four pillars - LNG, Sustainable Chemistry, Decarbonization and Carbon-Free Energy Solutions - to accelerate the journey to a low-carbon society.

Q. How is Technip Energies addressing the energy transition?

Catherine MacGregor (CM): Energy transition is an often-used term with different meanings depending on who is using it. For some companies, it means moving completely away from fossil fuels as soon as possible. For others, it means intending to achieve net-zero emissions within a certain timeframe. At Technip Energies, the energy transition is our business. Technip Energies combines TechnipFMC's onshore/offshore engineering, procurement and construction capabilities with the expertise of Genesis, Loading Systems and Cybernetix.

With decades of experience in the energy industry, we are using our engineering, process and technology competencies as well as our R&D facilities to find decarbonized solutions for a better environment. This can be achieved by considering organic materials for energy or plastic production, increasing circular economy solutions, adding carbon capture and sequestration to energy or industrial processes, or producing electrical power and heat from carbon-free energy sources.

In some areas, we are obviously very experienced; in others we will soon be. That's why we have decided to further structure our four-pillar framework in energy transition to give more visibility to our capabilities and to continue to shift our portfolio in this direction.

Q. Could you further explain your four-pillar framework?

CM: Our four-pillar framework includes LNG, Sustainable Chemistry, Decarbonization and Carbon-Free Energy Solutions.

In the LNG business, we deliver the necessary infrastructure for this critical fuel as we transition to a low-carbon society.

In Sustainable Chemistry, we offer a variety of technologies, processes and services in the areas of biofuels, biochemicals and circular economy applications.

As for Decarbonization, our scope spans from energy efficiency to carbon capture solutions through 'blue hydrogen' produced from natural gas and combined with carbon capture and storage technologies.

Regarding Carbon-free Energy Solutions, we are expanding our portfolio of technologies and processes to carbon-free energy chains such as 'green hydrogen' produced from renewable energy.

Each pillar also presents several emerging business opportunities which we will further develop as markets continue to mature. We will do so by leveraging our extensive experience in technology and project management, our integrated expertise and our EPC capabilities.

And for each of our four pillars, we already offer a number of technologies, skills and references with more details available on our website.

Q. Moving forward, how is Technip Energies' supporting the journey to a low-carbon society?

CM: LNG, Sustainable Chemistry, Decarbonization and Carbon-Free Energy Solutions comprise the main focus of Technip Energies' efforts to play a major role in the global energy transition. The energy transition will not happen overnight, but through our extensive experience and strong skill sets, combined with innovative approaches, Technip Energies' ambition is to continue to break boundaries and accelerate the journey to a low-carbon society.

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 15:29:03 UTC
