Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TechnipFMC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : Investor Relations Overview

07/28/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations Overview

July 2021

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statement usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows, or other aspects

of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "guidance," "confident," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "likely," "predicated," "estimate," "outlook" and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words,

however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on us. While management believes these for ward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All of our forwa rd-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially fr om our historical experience and our present expectations or projections, including unpredictable trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas; competition and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry, including ongoing industry consolidation; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and services; our inability to develop, implement and protect new technologies and services; the cumulative loss of major contracts, customers or alliances; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; the refusal of DTC and Euroclear to act as depository and clearing agencies for our shares; the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; the impact of our existing and future indebtedness and the restrictions on our operations by terms of the agreements governing our existing indebtedness; the risks caused by our acquisition and divestiture activities; the risks caused by fixed -price contracts; any delays and cost overruns of new capital asset construction projects for vessels and manufacturing facilities; our failure to deliver our backlog; our reliance on subcontra ctors, suppliers and our joint venture partners; a failure or breach of our IT infrastructure or that of our subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture partners, including as a result of cyber-attacks; the risks of pirates endangering our maritime employees and assets; potential liabilities inherent in the industries in which we operate or have operated; our failure to c omply with numerous laws and regulations, including those related to environmental protection, health and safety, labor and employment, import/export controls, currency exchange, bribery and corruption, taxation, privacy, data protection and data security; the additional restrictions on dividend payouts or share repurchases as an English public limit ed company; uninsured claims and litigation against us, including intellectual property litigation; tax laws, treaties and regulations and any unfavorable findings by relevant tax a uthorities; the uncertainties related to the anticipated benefits or our future liabilities in connection with the spin-off of Technip Energies (the "Spin-off"); any negative changes in Technip Energies' results of operations, cash flows and financial position, which impact the value of our remaining investment therein; potential departure of our key managers and e mployees; adverse seasonal and weather conditions and unfavorable currency exchange rate and risk in connection with our defined benefit pension plan commitments and other ris ks as discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our Quarte rly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations Overview | 2

Contents

  1. Q2 2021 Operational and financial highlights
  2. Company overview

Investor Relations Overview | 3

Section 1:

Q2 2021 Operational and financial highlights

Investor Relations Overview | 4

Q2 2021 Operational summary

Highlights

  • Strong operational performance, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% for both operating segments
  • Total Company inbound orders of $1.6 billion; confident in full-year Subsea guidance of > $4 billion
  • Surface Technologies benefited from higher global completions activity, adoption of iComplete™
  • Collaboration with EDP for green hydrogen production from offshore wind - BEHYOND project

Takeaways

Two new iEPCI™ clients,

Subsea orders $2.8B YTD;

Core competencies fully

including first integrated

50% of named awards to

transferable to the

project in Brazil

be executed as iEPCI™

renewable energy space

Investor Relations Overview | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
05:27pTECHNIPFMC : Investor Relations Overview
PU
07/26TECHNIPFMC : Shares Rebound After Slide in Wake of Q2 Loss
MT
07/23TECHNIPFMC : Berenberg Bank Adjusts TechnipFMC Price Target to $7.80 From $8.80,..
MT
07/23TECHNIPFMC : FTI USQ Transcript 2021 07 22
PU
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trim Prior Losses as Crude Oil Gains for Third Str..
MT
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sinking Thursday Despite Ongoing Rebound in Crude ..
MT
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Mixed Ahead of Thursday's Opening Session
MT
07/22EARNINGS FLASH (NYSE : FTI) TECHNIPFMC Posts Q2 Revenue $1.67B
MT
07/22EARNINGS FLASH (NYSE : FTI) TECHNIPFMC Posts Q2 Loss $-0.37
MT
07/22EARNINGS FLASH (NYSE : FTI) TECHNIPFMC Reports Q2 Loss $-0.37
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 499 M - -
Net income 2021 262 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 3 317 M 3 317 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,36 $
Average target price 10,69 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-21.70%3 317
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.95%40 803
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.21%18 380
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.10%17 125
NOV INC.0.18%5 492
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.44%3 934